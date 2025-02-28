📆 Forza Horizon 5 is coming to PS5 on April 29

👀 And Microsoft’s premier racing game is being enhanced for PS5 Pro

😍 PS5 Pro owners can enjoy ray-traced reflections in Quality Mode and improved visuals in Performance Mode

🤦‍♂️ It means PS5 Pro will soon be the best console to play Forza Horizon 5 on

There was always a chance that Microsoft’s once-exclusive Xbox games would run better on Sony’s console thanks to the PS5 Pro. And that’s exactly what will happen when Forza Horizon 5 releases on PlayStation 5 this April.

Forza Horizon 5 is comfortably one of the best Xbox games, selling millions of copies and garnering critical acclaim. However, in a rather embarrassing situation for Microsoft, the best version of the game will now be on Sony’s console, and not Xbox Series X.

Those who own Sony’s $699.99 souped up PlayStation 5 can enjoy in-game ray traced reflections when playing in Quality Mode at 30fps, and improved fidelity in Performance Mode at 60fps.

That’s a notable step up over the Xbox Series X version, and it could leave loyal Forza Horizon fans feeling a little miffed. With no “Pro” Xbox available, Sony’s console will be the best place to enjoy Forza Horizon 5, outside of owning a high-end gaming PC.

It’ll be interesting to see how Forza Horizon 5 uses the DualSense controller, too, as Sony’s gamepad is fantastic for racing games. It can bring an extra level of immersion and control in games like Gran Turismo 7 thanks to the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

Forza Horizon 5 comes to PS5 and PS5 Pro on April 29 and will cost $59.99 instead of the usual $70. Expect to see more Xbox games run best on PS5 Pro in the years to come like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, as the list of PS5 Pro enhanced games continues to grow.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.