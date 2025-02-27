📉 Sony is slashing the price of the PSVR 2

After a couple of recent price cuts, Sony is making the PSVR 2 cheaper permanently. Starting in March, the price of the PSVR 2 is being reduced from $549.99 to a much more palatable $399.99.

The $399.99 price will also apply to the PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle, which still makes it the best deal as you’re getting a free game.

We’ve seen an enormous increase in PSVR 2 purchases whenever the price has dropped, with a recent sale seeing PlayStation VR 2 sales surge by over 2000%. The recent release of the $299 Meta Quest 3S has also made Sony’s VR headset look prohibitively expensive, so the price cut is a smart move.

Whether the PSVR 2 is worth it, even at this new price, is up for debate. To get the most out of Sony’s headset, you’ll still need a PS5 or PS5 Pro, though PC support recently became available. However, several features are missing on PC, including HDR, rumble and eye-tracking, and you’ll need to purchase the PSVR 2 PC Adapter, which has been hard to find.

The PSVR 2 also keeps being overlooked by developers. We’ve seen notable titles skip Sony’s platform or release exclusivity for Meta’s headsets like Civilization 7. But this could change if the new PSVR 2 price cut leads to a significant increase in sales.

Sony has also quietly announced that a recent update to PSVR 2 means the headset now supports low-latency hand tracking. Developers can now create games that tracks a player’s hand position and movement using the PSVR 2’s embedded cameras, which is great to hear.

Will the PSVR 2 price cut transform the fortunes of Sony’s second foray into virtual reality? Maybe if it came sooner, but the headset is still lacking a killer app and has received no support from Sony’s illustrious studios since launch. That will have to change.

