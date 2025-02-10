😑 Sony’s PSVR 2 headset has been snubbed by developers once again

Civilization 7 VR was just announced, but it isn't coming to PSVR 2

Instead, it's exclusive to the Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S

PSVR 2 continues to struggle due to its price and lack of compelling titles

The PSVR 2 hasn’t hit the heights many hoped since its release. Sony essentially pulled all support from the headset early on, and dwindling sales mean developers have continued to overlook the device.

That trend doesn’t seem like it’ll change anytime soon, as PSVR 2 owners will miss out on one of the biggest games this year in Civilization 7 VR.

Civilization 7 VR is exclusive to Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S, bringing one of the most popular strategy games to a new audience and from a different perspective. Civilization 7 just released on PS5 and PS4, receiving generally favorable review scores. It’s a shame, then, that PS5 owners won’t be able to experience the game in VR.

Civilization 7 VR isn’t the only enviable exclusive Meta has secured. Batman Arkham: Shadow isn’t available anywhere else but on Meta’s headsets, which continue to be one of the best-selling VR devices.

The recently released Meta Quest 3S has made VR more accessible to many with its $299 price tag, and perks such as Meta Quest Plus free games make the headset an even more tempting proposition.

Compare that to the PSVR 2, which costs $549 and requires a PS5 to work, and the value disparity is rather stark. The lack of compelling games only makes things worse.

