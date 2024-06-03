📆 Sony has revealed that PSVR 2 PC support arrives on August 7

💰 You’ll need to purchase an adapter that costs $59.99

👉 You’ll also need a Steam account and a DisplayPort cable that’s compatible with DisplayPort 1.4

🔧 Your PC will also need to meet the minimum requirements

PSVR 2 PC support arrives on August 7, Sony has revealed. It means players will finally be able to access some of the best VR games, including Half-Life: Alyx, Fallout 4 VR, and War Thunder.

You’ll need to purchase the PlayStation VR2 PC adapter, which costs $59.99 and will be available from select retailers, including direct.playstation.com. Players will also need to buy a DisplayPort cable (sold separately) that is compatible with DisplayPort 1.4, as well as a Steam account and a PC that meets the minimum requirements below:

PSVR 2 PC requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture is required)

RAM/memory: 8 GB or more

GPU/graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture is required) / NVIDIA RTX series / AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later

DisplayPort/DisplayPort 1.4: (must have a standard DisplayPort or Mini DisplayPort output port)

USB: Direct connection only

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0 or later For the best performance, Sony recommends using an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or later GPU, or an AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or later GPU.

How to connect PSVR 2 PC

Simply connect your PlayStation VR 2 headset to your PC using the PSVR 2 PC adapter and DisplayPort 1.4 cable. You’ll then need to download the PlayStation VR2 App and the SteamVR App from Steam.

Feature differences with PSVR 2 on PS5

As PSVR 2 was designed specifically for PS5, some key features will not be available when the headset is used on a PC. Features like HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback (other than rumble), will sadly not work.

Sony wants players to know that the best way to experience PSVR 2 is on PlayStation 5. And even though many of the headset’s desirable features won’t work on PC, that won’t stop many from using it to access the thousands of VR games available on Steam.

Don’t forget that PlayStation Plus Premium members can download five PSVR 2 games for free as part of Sony’s Days of Play sale. The headset is also $100 off until June 12, which also includes the PSVR 2 Call of the Mountain bundle.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.