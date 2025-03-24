📆 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle releases on PS5 on April 17, 2025

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle releases on PS5 on April 17, 2025 – less than three months after the game arrived on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

We knew Indy was coming to PS5 last year, as Microsoft revealed the game would release on Sony's console in "Spring 2025". The Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release date was also revealed by a trusted leaker, and today's announcement shows he is a reliable source yet again.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle joins another high-profile Xbox release on PS5 this April. Forza Horizon 5 is coming to PlayStation 5 on April 29, though Playground Games' excellent open-world racer is four years old.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launched to critical acclaim in December last year, and it’s easily one of the best Xbox games you can buy. Reviewers praised the adaptation of the source material and the game's open-ended gameplay mechanics.

Indiana Jones' arrival on PS5 comes shortly after Microsoft declared there were "no red lines" when it came to bringing Xbox exclusives to Sony or Nintendo’s platforms. Microsoft began bringing its titles to PS5 last year, with Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, Grounded and Hi-Fi Rush leading the charge.

However, Microsoft initially hinted that only older titles would jump ship to PS5, but that's no longer the case.

There are rumors that Halo: The Master Chief Collection could be the next Xbox game to come to PS5, and it seems like only a matter of time until Starfield and other Xbox exclusives wind up on Sony's systems.

That includes PS5 Pro, where some Xbox games like Forza Horizon 5 feature better graphics, performance or features than their Xbox counterparts. That's an odd situation for Microsoft to be in, though its games are also available on PC if you want the best experience possible.

It looks like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will join the growing list of PS5 Pro enhanced games, though we’ll have to wait and see what improvements it brings.

