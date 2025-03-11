📆 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release date is set for April 17, 2025

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle debuted on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC in December last year. However, we've been waiting patiently to hear when Indy's critically-acclaimed adventure will come to PS5.

We knew the game was due to release in Spring 2025, but according to one of the most reliable leakers out there, PS5 players will be able to enjoy another Xbox exclusive next month.

Leaker billbil-kun, who has a fantastic track record, shared Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release date is set for April 17, 2025. That's the same month PlayStation 5 players will also enjoy Forza Horizon 5, which is out April 29.

Pre-orders for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PS5 are expected to begin on March 25, and there will be two physical editions available: a $69.99 Standard Edition and a $99.99 Premium Edition.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has reached four million players since its release, helped largely by Xbox Game Pass. The game is available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers. However, Xbox Game Pass Standard members need to upgrade to the higher tier to access the game.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launched to strong reviews. In our Indiana Jones and the Great Circle review roundup, critics praised how MachineGames captured the spirit of Indy, and delivered a fantastic adaptation of the beloved source material.

Like Forza Horizon 5, it’s likely that Indy’s adventure could join the list of PS5 Pro enhanced games, making Sony’s $699 console the best place to play the once Xbox exclusive.

