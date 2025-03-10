Not the actual Xbox gaming handheld (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

👾 Xbox gaming handheld is coming later in 2025, says a report

💻 Microsoft has supposedly teamed up with an unnamed PC Gaming OEM

🎮 This handheld may feature a prominent Xbox guide button

🕹️ Likely to feature PC Game Pass first and run Windows in the background

A long-rumored Xbox handheld is launching in 2025, according to a new report that spills the details.

Microsoft is working on a device codenamed "Keenan" slated for 2025 with an unnamed PC gaming OEM, reports Windows Central. That could mean Asus, MSI, Razer, Lenovo, Acer, or another company that’s likely made a portable device of its own.

The Xbox handheld will supposedly feature an unmistakable Xbox-inspired design, likely with an official Xbox guide button, but hopefully not a completely sharp-edged design. Just look at the jump from blocky Lenovo Legion Go to gently curved Lenovo Legion Go S as an example of good ergonomics.

Xbox could be working with any PC gaming partner as they’ve all made gaming handhelds from the Asus ROG Ally X, MSI Claw 8 AI, Acer Nitro Blaze 7, Logitech G Cloud, and even the Razer Edge. However, the Xbox handheld will likely be an all-new device rather than a skinning over and existing device.

Given this will be an Xbox-focused gaming handheld it will likely put PC Game Pass front and center, but it might still run Windows in the background, allowing users to install other launchers like Steam and Epic Games. Of course, this is all conjecture for now, but it’s exciting news that there might potentially be an Xbox gaming handheld before the end of the new year.

The sudden 2025 timing is surprising since Xbox head Phil Spencer previously only mentioned handhelds as a future endeavour. Given the Nintendo Switch 2 was announced earlier this year and is rumored to release mid-June. Xbox may might be moving up its handheld time table to grab its slice of the portable market.

At the same time, Xbox seems to be working full steam ahead on a new Xbox console that works more like a gaming PC.

Up next: Here are the best gaming and mobile devices from MWC 2025

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.