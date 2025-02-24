🤔 An ex-Nintendo employee has shared their Switch 2 release date prediction

📆 They believe the Switch 2 will release in mid-June

🤷‍♂️ They also said retailers won’t know the Switch 2 release date yet

👀 Nintendo will reveal all the details we’re waiting for on April 2

We’re still in the dark over the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, but an ex-Nintendo employee has now shared their prediction of when the Japanese company’s next console will launch.

According to Sean, who previously worked in the sales and retail department at Nintendo of America, the Nintendo Switch 2 will release in June (thanks, VGC).

Speaking on the Kit and Krista podcast, who are also former Nintendo of America employees, Sean said: “They’re going to want the system to be out before the end of the summer. I would say at the start of the summer, at the end of the school year, so you have kids talking about what they’re excited for.

“I think we’ll see a June launch. I’m thinking maybe mid-June, or a little bit later than that. But definitely before the end of the summer, that thing’s coming out… there are good strategic reasons why that would be part of the consideration.”

Sean was also asked whether retailers had any insight about the Nintendo Switch 2 release date.

“They don’t have that information. There’s no way that even Target in the US would know anything… when we know the launch date, that’s probably when the retailers are going to know the launch date. Maybe a week or two in advance. I would imagine maybe March 27th the retailers will find out – a couple of days in advance [of the Nintendo Direct].”

Nintendo will show the Switch 2 in all its glory on April 2. We should hear about the release date, price, and see which games are coming to Nintendo’s next console. We should also get a closer look at the Switch 2’s new features, like how the Joy-Con can function as a mouse.

Ahead of the Switch 2 Direct, Nintendo is launching a new Super Mario Bros. Wonder bundle and Nintendo has said the Switch 2 price will be what 'customers expect' from the console maker. The Switch 2 is expected to cost between $399 and $499, and consumers will hope it’s the former.

