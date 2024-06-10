👏 Microsoft has confirmed an Xbox handheld is coming

👀 Xbox chief Phil Spencer said, “I think we should have a handheld”

🎮 An Xbox handheld is rumored to be in development

👍 The Xbox handheld will play games natively, unlike the PlayStation Portal

It was rumored we’d see an Xbox handheld teased during Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase, but sadly nothing was shown. However, Xbox chief Phil Spencer has all but confirmed an Xbox handheld is on the way.

In an interview with IGN, Spencer said: “I think we should have a handheld. The future for us in hardware is pretty awesome and the work that the team is doing around different form factors and different ways to play, I’m incredibly excited about it.

“Today was about the games. We showed some of our Gen 9 consoles – Series S, and Series X, the work that we’re doing. But we will have a time to come out and talk more about platforms and we can’t wait to bring them to you guys.”

IGN pressed Spencer as to whether an Xbox handheld would be a streaming device, similar to a PlayStation Portal, or a native device more akin to something like a PSP 2.

“I like my Asus ROG Ally, my Lenovo Legion Go, my Steam Deck… I think being able to play games locally is really important,” said Spencer.

An Xbox handheld could be a hit for Microsoft. I argued that I’d rather buy an Xbox handheld than a PSP 2, thanks to Microsoft’s cross-compatibility with PC and the possibility of being able to access Steam.

The handheld market is also booming right now. We’re seeing new systems announced such as the Asus ROG Ally X, Zotac Zone, and the Adata XPG Nia.

The biggest release on the horizon, however, is the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo’s next home console is rumored to be released in March 2025, and it could mimic the Switch’s phenomenal success. Whether or not it will be joined by an Xbox handheld remains to be seen.

