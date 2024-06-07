(Credit: The Shortcut/Sony/Microsoft)

There’s never been a better time for handheld gamers. After decades of dominance from Nintendo and some stiff but fleeting competition from Sony, handhelds have seen a resurgence that few saw coming.

Spurred on by the phenomenal success of the Nintendo Switch, we now have a range of portable PCs from the likes of Valve, Asus, Lenovo, and MSI – and more brands are entering the market.

It’s not a surprise, then, that Microsoft is heavily rumored to be working on an Xbox handheld and Sony is reportedly developing a PSP 2. However, if both systems come to fruition, there’s only one winner for me: the Xbox handheld.

That might seem like a bad bet considering the current state of affairs between the Xbox Series X and PS5. Sony’s console is trouncing Microsoft’s in terms of sales and is arguably home to the best games of this generation – especially now that select Xbox exclusives are also releasing on PlayStation.

The positive reception to the PlayStation Portal also showed there was an appetite from PlayStation fans for Sony to create a dedicated handheld, one that does more than stream games remotely.

But in today’s market, outside of those who are heavily invested in Sony’s ecosystem, a PSP 2 doesn’t make sense. Here’s why I’d buy an Xbox handheld over a PlayStation Portable 2.

Better PC integration

Microsoft is better equipped to support a portable system thanks to its integration with PCs. Its commitment to cross-platform incentives like Xbox Play Anywhere, cloud saves, Achievements, PC Game Pass, and, crucially, Windows, will only benefit an Xbox handheld.

Much of the groundwork has already been done by the Asus ROG Ally X and Lenovo Legion Go. Microsoft just needs to offer a more seamless, console-like experience similar to the Steam Deck and it’s onto a winner.

An Xbox handheld should have more games

Microsoft has a distinct advantage in that it’s portable and should be able to access Steam, which includes many of the best PS5 games. You’ll also be able to access hundreds of titles through Xbox Game Pass and be able to pick up where you left off whether you’re on console, PC, or gaming on the go. Throw in Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Microsoft can offer a system with thousands of games from the get-go, including letting you play many of the titles you already own.

Sony is more likely to offer a closed platform if it releases a PlayStation Portable 2. Even though it’s become more receptive to PCs in recent years, Sony still wants to keep PlayStation gamers in its ecosystem first and foremost.

The Xbox Series S could help an Xbox handheld succeed

The Xbox Series S has put restrictions on developers, forcing them to adapt their games for a less powerful machine, which hasn’t always gone down well. However, while it’s extremely unlikely an Xbox handheld will be able to offer the same performance as an Xbox Series S, the more affordable console’s existence could make porting titles to an Xbox handheld easier.

Sony hasn’t had to adapt any of its games for this generation, other than creating PS4 versions if a title is cross-gen. That might be helpful for some games, but the PS4 uses outdated hardware compared to the Xbox Series S, which is full of next-gen features that modern games take advantage of – and now we’re finally seeing results.

Call of Duty on the go

Perhaps one of the best ways Microsoft can ensure its Xbox handheld is a success is to offer the best portable experience for Call of Duty fans. Millions of customers would consider buying a handheld for Call of Duty alone if Microsoft can ensure it’s a compelling experience that rivals what’s available on a console.

Just imagine playing Warzone in any room in your house and being able to play every entry thanks to Xbox Game Pass on the go. That’s a compelling proposition for many, and it’s one that Microsoft should be focusing on.

All will be revealed soon

We’re expecting to see Microsoft tease its heavily rumored Xbox handheld on Sunday, June 9, at the Xbox Games Showcase. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but it’ll be worth tuning in anyway if you want to see the next lineup of upcoming Xbox Series X games and hopefully more than a few surprises.

