Sony is reportedly working on a PSP 2, a genuine successor to the PS Vita that isn’t just a Remote Play streaming device like the PlayStation Portal is for PS5.

And with the portable gaming PCs reinvigorating the handheld market and the phenomenal success of the Nintendo Switch, a PSP 2 seems like a surefire hit. However, I don’t think releasing a PlayStation Portable 2 makes sense for Sony.

A PSP 2 could wind up in the same position as the PlayStation Vita: killed off prematurely. Sony doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to supporting its accessories, and we’re seeing the effects of that today with even the PlayStation 5 crying out for first-party software.

The handheld market has also changed dramatically from the days when only Nintendo and Sony were duking it out – a fight which Sony ultimately lost. Here’s why a PSP doesn’t make sense for PlayStation, unless things change.

What we can learn from the PS5

Despite the PS5’s impressive sales numbers, the lack of genuine, next-generation exclusives has been noticeable. We’ve seen plenty of cross-generational titles (games that were released on PS5 and PS4) but only a handful of PS5-only titles that take full advantage of the console.

Sony has also relied heavily on remakes and remasters this generation, either offering next-gen upgrades for a small fee or re-releasing older games many PlayStation fans have played before.

During Sony's financial results, the company made the surprising admission that it will not release any “existing major franchise titles” on PS5 until at least March 2025. That means players will experience a software drought despite the PlayStation 5 approaching its fourth year on sale, which is simply unheard of.

If Sony is struggling to make games for the PS5, it’s hard to see how it could support another platform that will need new software to generate sales.

What we can learn from the PSVR 2

The PSVR 2, a $549 accessory that’s approaching its first anniversary on sale, has suffered even worse from a lack of first-party software. Apart from the launch title Horizon Call of the Mountain, a VR update for Gran Turismo 7, and Firewall Ultra, you won’t find the PlayStation Studios logo on any other PSVR 2 games.

Those who paid for PlayStation VR2 at launch will be rightly feeling burned by their purchase, as Sony has shown no signs that it intends to help drive sales and create new content for its VR headset.

That isn’t too surprising considering it can’t even produce a steady cadence of PS5 games, so why would Sony stretch itself even thinner by adding another platform that needs supporting?

What we can learn from the Steam Deck

Unlike Nintendo, which has created an enviable library of games for the Switch, Sony would need to ensure that users could take their digital PS4 or PS5 library with them to give the PSP 2 the best chance of success.

It would be a hard sell to ask PlayStation fans to buy a dedicated handheld that’s likely to cost at least $400 and build up a new collection of games in the process. The Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally let you play games you already own, and those who will be buying a Nintendo Switch 2 are unlikely to jump ship either, especially if its backward compatible.

It doesn’t help that many of the best PS5 games are now also on PC and, as a result, playable on the Steam Deck and Asus Rog Ally. Do we honestly need a PSP 2 if you can already play PlayStation games on a portable system today?

Why the PlayStation Portal now makes sense

Even though many were skeptical and even a little bit confused by Sony’s decision to release the PlayStation Portal instead of a dedicated handheld like a PS Vita 2 or PSP 2, the move suddenly makes sense. The PlayStation Portal doesn’t require any development time or resources from Sony’s studios as it simply streams your PlayStation 5 content from your console.

If Sony did release a PSP 2, then, the burden could be too much to bear. It’s struggling to deliver consistent software for the PlayStation 5 and with fierce competition, and value driven choices out there, it’s hard to make a strong case for the need for a PSP 2. Sony’s poor track record may also count against, especially for those who bought a PS Vita all those years ago, or more recently the PSVR 2.

A PSP 2 sounds great on paper, then, but no matter how you look it, currently it doesn’t make sense.