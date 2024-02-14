Sony has said gamers won’t see God of War, Uncharted, Ratchet & Clank, and other fan-favorite PlayStation franchises on PS5 until after April 2025.

Sony’s last major first-party release on PlayStation 5 was Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 last year, and we won’t see any blockbuster titles from PlayStation Studios for quite some time.

Sony made the surprising admission during its revenue forecast and also said a PS5 price cut isn’t on the cards.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Sony first-party games

😖 Don’t expect to see blockbuster titles from PlayStation Studios until April 2025

⛔ Sony ruled out any new major existing franchise titles

😔 The PS5 has received countless first-party remasters and remakes

🙏 Thankfully, third-party studios are picking up the slack

“Regarding first-party software, we aim to continue to focus on producing high-quality productions and producing live service games,” said Sony president, COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki. “But while major projects are currently under development, we do not plan to release any new major existing franchise titles next fiscal year like God of War: Ragnarok and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.”

The fact we won’t see any first-party titles from Sony’s in-house teams is bitterly disappointing, especially as Sony has tended to rely on remasters and remakes on PS5.

We’ve seen The Last of Us Part 1, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection already, and Sony is reportedly working on more remasters and re-releases.

Horizon Zero Dawn is expected to receive a PS5 release along with the original God of War trilogy, and Until Dawn is also getting a remaster. Throw in other offerings like Silent Hill 2, a PS5 exclusive, and Metal Gear Solid 3 Delta, and you’d be forgiven for feeling like you’ve seen it all before.

In terms of upcoming PS5 games, Sony does have a selection of exciting third-party releases on the way, many of which are timed exclusives. Helldivers 2 just released to a great reception from players, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is out on February 29, and Stellar Blade, Rise of the Ronin mean there’s plenty to play on PlayStation 5 before the summer.