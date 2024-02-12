The Nintendo Switch 2 will reportedly take a page from the PS5 and Xbox Series X’s playbook and be fully backward compatible.

Developers will also be able to enhance existing Switch games to take advantage of the console’s more powerful specs, similar to how we saw PS5 and Xbox Series X updates for PS4 and Xbox One games on Sony and Microsoft’s consoles.

The new Switch 2 leak comes from Universo Nintendo, a Portuguese site that also predicted that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed next month. Universo Nintendo says that Switch 2 will be backward compatible with physical and digital titles, which will please those who have amassed a large library of Switch titles.

What’s exciting, though, is the possibility of playing the best Switch games at a higher resolution and with increased performance.

Some of the best PS5 games and best Xbox games are backward compatible titles that have been enhanced for the new consoles, and the Switch has countless candidates that could be revitalized by a performance update.

Most Switch games run at 30fps and often fall far below the 1080p resolution in docked mode that the console can reach.

Seeing titles like Astral Chain, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land running at a silky-smooth 60fps would be a game-changer, encouraging people to revisit these games and purchase them if they haven’t already. But expect developers and Nintendo to charge a small upgrade fee of around $10, similar to how Sony has done with its PS5 game enhancements.

The Switch 2 is tipped to cost $400 and will be the most expensive Nintendo console to date. Nintendo has said that the Switch 2 will do enough to stand out from the competition, so expect a clever twist or gimmick that you won’t find on the Steam Deck or other rival portable gaming PCs.