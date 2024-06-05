👀 We could get a tease of the Xbox handheld on June 9

Microsoft may tease its heavily rumored Xbox handheld during the company’s Game Showcase on June 9. It could also shadowdrop a new first-party game or DLC during the event, similar to how Hi-Fi Rush was released during the Developer_Direct back in 2023.

In a Reddit post by user SkyOld5788 (translated from a video by a notable Xbox leaker eXtas1s), they said, “One of the first-party titles everyone expects to see (like Flight Simulator, Avowed, Diablo DLC, Starfield DLC, Towerborne, etc.) will be a shadow drop at the event.

“Xbox will make a teaser about the new Xbox portable on the showcase that confirms its existence to the general public.”

The Xbox portable could be an ARM-powered device, similar to Microsoft's newly unveiled CoPilot+ PCs and Surface devices. We’ve seen three new handheld PCs announced at Computex 2024 this week, including the Asus ROG Ally X, MSI Claw 8 AI+, and the Zotac Zone, which shows that manufacturers are keen to capitalize on a growing market.

Microsoft could offer the best Windows handheld experience, as it’s fair to say it isn’t as optimized as it could be. Xbox gamers would also get access to the best PS5 games thanks to Steam and Xbox Game Pass, along with Xbox Cloud Gaming.

We know that new Xbox hardware is due out this holiday, but Microsoft has yet to reveal exactly what form that will take. An Xbox Series X Slim has been rumored for a while, and we saw a leaked photo of a white Xbox Series X all-digital edition.

The reveal of a handheld would certainly provide some much-needed positive press for Xbox, which hasn’t had the easiest of months. It’ll also give those who are considering purchasing a Nintendo Switch 2 something to think about, and may even spur Sony on to create a PSP 2.

We’ll soon find out if the Xbox handheld is real as Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase takes place on June 9 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST as part of Summer Game Fest 2024.

