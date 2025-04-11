💪 The PS5 Pro version of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle offers native 4K resolution, advanced ray tracing, and improved frame rates

Sony has shared how PS5 Pro will make Indiana Jones and the Great Circle even better for PlayStation players. The once Xbox exclusive comes to PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro on April 17, and Sony's souped-up console adds some enhanced graphical features.

As shared on the PlayStation Blog, Indiana Jones will run at "higher and more consistent frame rates" on PS5 Pro, and display at "a native 4K resolution with advanced ray tracing".

“Playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at a native 4K resolution really is the best way to appreciate the level of detail the team at MachineGames has poured into every corner of the world,” says production director John Jennings. “You could spend hours just walking around the different environments admiring every little thing, from each artifact in Marshall College’s impressive collection to the verdant beauty of Sukhothai’s jungles.”

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will also leverage several PlayStation 5-specific features, including the DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. In addition, it will leverage the controller's LED light around the touchpad. It'll turn yellow when you enter combat, pulse yellow if enemies are looking for you, and pulse red if you're low on health.

Bethesda has also said that the PS5's SSD allows for a seamless experience with faster streaming and loading, and that the game takes advantage of the PlayStation 5's advanced CPU and GPU capabilities to achieve a stable 60fps with high quality resolution.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle also supports PS5's 3D audio for an enhanced experience, and those who have trouble with certain sections of the game can get tips from other players using Community Game Help.

Xbox head Phil Spencer originally ruled out Indiana Jones and the Great Circle coming to PS5. However, Spencer now says there are "no red lines" when it comes to previously exclusive Xbox titles being released on PlayStation 5 or other platforms like the Nintendo Switch 2.

Expect more of the best Xbox games to come to PS5 in the future, and don’t be surprised if the PS5 Pro version is the best way to enjoy the game on consoles.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.