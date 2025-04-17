💰 PlayStation Plus prices in Canada will increase on June 24, following hikes in South and Central America

Shortly after raising PS Plus prices in South and Central America, Sony has announced a PlayStation Plus price hike for Canada. Thankfully, the UK, Europe and the US are still unaffected, but it feels like the net is closing in.

The new PlayStation Plus prices for Canada come into effect on June 24, according to an email received by Resetera user Giallo. Here's what Canadian PlayStation players will have to pay from that date:

A 12-month PlayStation Plus Essential subscription will increase from $94.99 to $109.99, which is $15 more per year

A 12-month PlayStation Plus Extra subscription will increase from $154.99 to $189.99, an increase of $35 per year

A 12-month PlayStation Plus Premium subscription will increase from $189.99 to $224.99, an increase of $35 per year

That's a significant price hike, and follows a similar increase in 2023.

Sony explained its latest PlayStation Plus price increase with the usual excuse: "This price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service.”

The PS Plus price increase comes after Sony announced the PS5 price would increase in Europe, UK, Australia and New Zealand for a second time. In Europe and the UK, only the PS5 Digital Edition has seen a price increase. However, Australia and New Zealand will have to pay more for both PlayStation 5 models.

Sony also announced that the PS5 Disc Drive add-on would receive a price cut, softening the blow a bit for some. The price of PS5 Pro was unaffected.

Sony raised PlayStation Plus prices dramatically back in 2023, and it seems like the Japanese company is gearing up for another global increase. For now, not everyone is affected, but if today's turbulent economic climate continues, don't expect it to stay that way for long.

