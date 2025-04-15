😮 A former PlayStation executive has reacted to the Switch 2, arguing that the console has harmed Nintendo's brand identity

According to Sony PlayStation’s former president, the release of the Switch 2 has signalled a change at Nintendo.

Speaking to the Easy Allies podcast, Shuhei Yoshida argued the fact that the Nintendo Switch 2 is simply more of a straightforward upgrade over the original Switch has damaged Nintendo's brand identity.

He argues this is because Nintendo has always been a brand that tries to do different things, such as using motion controls for Wii, releasing a dual screen device like the Nintendo DS, or a hybrid console for both handheld and traditional TV use like the Switch.

The Switch 2, in his eyes, is more of an iterative upgrade to an existing platform, with the core premise of the console unchanged. He feels that Nintendo is losing its identity by falling into the pattern of just offering an upgraded product, as lots of other companies have.

He also had a tepid reaction to some of the Switch 2's launch games, with third-party titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 already existing on the previous console generation that “core gamers” who have access to other platforms will have likely already played.

Funnily enough, Yoshida admits that had Nintendo gone a wildly different route with the Switch 2, it would have caused more disappointment. “I was personally a bit disappointed because they didn't disappoint everyone," Yoshida said. "Because everyone wanted that better Switch in Switch 2.”

Nintendo shared its approach to Switch 2 and addressed the question about it not being as innovative as other consoles in an “Ask the developer” interview.

“In the past, Nintendo developed software that took advantage of unique hardware features, such as the Wii Remote and the Nintendo DS console's dual screens. However, since Switch launched, I think there's been a shift in how software developers create games,” said Nintendo Switch 2 director Takuhiro Dohta. “Rather than leveraging hardware features to create something unique, developers can now choose which software technologies they want to incorporate to make their games stand out.”

He continued: “My honest opinion as a software developer is that just because a new hardware feature is added, it doesn't necessarily mean that various problems will be solved or that new kinds of gameplay experiences will be created one after another. So, with Switch 2, we improved its processing speed in the hope that it'll become a dedicated game platform with a strong and solid foundation that allows software developers to create what they want.”

Nonetheless, the Switch 2 is a lot more powerful than its predecessor, with support for Nvidia's DLSS and ray tracing, as well as upgraded Joy-Con controllers with clever mouse functionality. The Nintendo Switch 2 release date is June 5, although we're not sure what's happening with pre-orders, given that they've been delayed in the USA at the moment.

