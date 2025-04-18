(credit: Matt Swider & Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📈 Higher Switch 2 accessories prices only in the US due to Trump tarrifs

💸 You now have to pay $5 more for almost all Switch 2 accessories

💰 Switch 2 Dock Set has seen the biggest $10 price increase to $119

💷 Outside the US, consumers have already preordered the Switch 2 and accessories without any price increases

Nintendo slipped in some unfortunate news of Switch 2 accessory price increases along with the official Switch 2 preorder date and Switch 2 price reconfirmation.

Almost all Switch 2 accessories have gone up $5 across the board from when they were originally announced on April 2. The Switch 2 Dock Set has seen the biggest price increase of $10 going from $109 to $119 now. Even the Joy-Con 2 Strap has gone up $1 to now cost $13.99.

These price increases only seem to affect Nintendo-made products as the 256GB Samsung microSD card remains at its $59 price as announced. The price increases also only affect US consumers as a result of the Trump tariffs that also delayed the Switch 2 preorders to April 24.

Outside the US, consumers – including our UK-based senior editor, Adam Vjestica – were able to reserve the Switch 2 and its accessories at their initially announced price on its original April 9 preorder date.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut's Creative Director.