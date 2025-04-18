✅ Nintendo confirms Switch 2’s $449 price won’t increase

➕ The Switch 2 + Mario Kart World will still be $499 too

🎮 Nintendo states some Switch 2 accessories will be price adjusted

😞 Nintendo may make price adjustments to future Nintendo products

📆 Nintendo confirms Switch 2 preorders open on April 24

Nintendo has confirmed the Switch 2’s $449 price won’t increase.

In a short email brief, Nintendo stated Nintendo Switch 2 price in the U.S. will remain as announced on April 2 at $449.99. Additionally the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle will also remain priced at $499.99 as originally announced.

Nintendo however stated that Switch 2 accessories will experience ‘price adjustments’ due to market conditions – most likely being the Trump tariffs. The email also alludes to possible adjustments to any Nintendo product in the future.

Nintendo also shared the Switch 2 preorder date is set for April 24, which The Shortcut just confirmed with retailers a day ago.

At the very least this alleviates the anxiety we’ve had about a potential price increase due – or not to the Trump tariffs. Stay tuned, as we’ll have the latest info and tips to preorder the Switch 2 on April 24.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.