🚨 Best Buy will have limited stock of Nintendo Switch 2 systems, games, and accessories available for in-store purchase on June 5 at 12:01 am ET

😮 Customers visiting participating stores can get a free Nintendo collectible, but quantities are limited

👉 The Switch 2 is available as a standalone console for $449.99 or as a bundle with Mario Kart World for $499.99, saving $30 on the bundle

👀 For the best chance, monitor The Shortcut’s pre-order links and alerts for updates

🚨 Priority Alerts: The Shortcut subscribers get 1:1 help in our Substack Chat

🔔 Turn on notifications for Matt Swider on X to get additional alerts

If you're still looking for a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order, Best Buy has made a pleasing announcement that should give buyers hope ahead of June 5.

The retailer revealed that "most stores" will have a limited inventory of systems, games and accessories for purchase during late-night store openings on Thursday, 6/5/25 at 12:01 am ET.

Customers who attend one of the participating Best Buy stores in person can pick up the console and a free Nintendo collectible. But like the Nintendo Switch 2 console itself, the collectibles are available in limited quantities.

As expected, those looking for a Switch 2 pre-order can choose between the standalone console for $449.99 or the bundle including Mario Kart World for $499.99. You're better off getting the Mario Kart World bundle as you're saving $30.

We've seen stock of the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle is also more widely available than the standalone system, so your odds should be higher.

Caution: be prepared to queue

Unfortunately, Best Buy's wording that "most stores" will have limited inventory is telling. It's extremely vague and means you're likely to be stuck in a queue with hundreds of others trying their luck on launch day.

Best Buy hasn't clarified whether people who have already pre-ordered a system can pick up another Switch 2 in-store if stock is available. Hopefully, that won't be the case. Check out our links to US stores between now and June 5 to avoid the queues.

Best Buy Plus or Total members can save on Switch 2 accessories and games

(Credit: The Shortcut)

If you’re a Best Buy Plus or Total member, you can get a $20 bonus reward with every $150 spent on select Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games and gear as a Plus or Total member. The offer excludes all Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch hardware.

How to get a Switch 2 pre-order

Your best bet, even in light of Best Buy's tempting offer, is to keep an eye out for The Shortcut's pre-order links. You should also stay tuned to our Substack chat and follow Matt Swider on X for instant pre-order alerts.

The Shortcut helped 10,000 people in the US order Nintendo Switch 2 and the best Switch 2 accessories over the past few weeks. We’re in the business of helping you find the hard-to-buy console – and any other tech you want.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut's Senior Editor.