🆕 Microsoft and Asus unveiled two Xbox handhelds, the ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally, expected to release in Holiday 2025

💰 The ROG Xbox Ally X is predicted to cost between $750-$800, while the ROG Xbox Ally may be priced between $499-$599

💪 The ROG Xbox Ally X features the AMD Ryzen Z2 AI Extreme chip, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and an 80Wh battery, while the ROG Xbox Ally has a Ryzen Z2 A chip, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 60Wh battery

😍 Both models share a 7-inch 1080p 120Hz display, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and run Windows 11 with a handheld-first Xbox interface

After a lot of rumors and a couple of convincing leaks, Microsoft and Asus recently unveiled a pair of collaborative Xbox handhelds – the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally.

We've rounded up everything you need to know about the upcoming Xbox handhelds, including the predicted release dates and price tags. Of course, once we know more, we’ll update this page so check back soon.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X release date

In a recent post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft announced that both of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally handhelds will be arriving in Holiday 2025, essentially giving them a release window before the end of the year so folks can pick them up for Christmas.

Microsoft also said that it would share more details on a concrete date for pre-orders later in the year, alongside the console's price.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X price

Speaking of price, Microsoft has remained tight-lipped on pricing for the two Xbox handhelds, and said it will share more in the coming months.

However, there isn't anything stopping a prediction. Xbox site Pure Xbox noted that the ROG Xbox Ally had been noted with a price tag between $499 and $599, which would make sense given its muted specs.

Looking at previous ROG Ally models, the initial ROG Ally with the Ryzen Z1 chip launched at $599.99 in June 2023, while the Asus ROG Ally X with the Z1 Extreme launched at $799.99 in July 2024.

Putting the ROG Ally Xbox at the $499 and $599 price point would also make sense against the pricing of key competition. The Steam Deck OLED 512GB costs $549 and the Nintendo Switch 2 costs $449.99.

As for the top-end ROG Xbox Ally X model, it might make sense for this one to be pushed more towards the $799 mark, given the previous pricing of the top-end Ally X, and other rivals such as the Zotac Zone, which also costs $799.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X specs

Want to know more about the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Aly specs? Here’s is a detailed comparison table between the two handhelds:

(Credit: The Shortcut)

Delving into the numbers, we can see that the ROG Xbox Ally X model has much more powerful internals, with AMD's new flagship Ryzen Z2 AI Extreme chip inside. The SOC has eight cores and 16 threads, and is based on AMD's newest Zen 5 architecture (the same as Ryzen 9000 processors). It also comes with 16 GPU cores on RDNA 3.5 architecture (the same as the iGPUs on AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 laptop chips). Alongside this, the ROG Xbox Ally X comes with 24GB of ultra-fast LPDDR5X-8000 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

By comparison, the Ryzen Z2 A chip inside the ROG Ally Xbox has four Zen 2 cores and eight threads, along with eight RDNA 2 GPU cores. It also has 16GB of LPDDR5X-6400 RAM and a smaller 512GB internal SSD. Power wise, it’s similar to Valve’s Steam Deck. However, Valve’s handheld was released almost four years ago now.

Both Xbox Ally models come with the same 7-inch Full HD resolution IPS screen, with an 120Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium variable refresh rate tech. They also both support Wifi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4.

The port configuration between the two is slightly different as well, with the ROG Xbox Ally X model featuring a beefier USB4 Type-C port in one instance that benefits from Thunderbolt 4 support, alongside a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a microSD reader and a headphone jack. By comparison, the ROG Xbox Ally has two of those USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports.

The ROG Xbox Ally X also benefits from a larger 80Wh battery (the same as the ROG Ally X) against the standard one's smaller 60Wh cell. The 80W battery should provide around 2.5 to 8 hours of playtime, depending on the game, while you’re looking at 2 to 5 hours on the ROG Xbox Ally.

The ROG Xbox Ally X also has Microsoft's clever impulse triggers inside for trigger-based rumble in supported titles, while both models have Hall Effect analog sticks for more precise inputs, and run Windows 11 Home with Microsoft's new handheld-first Xbox interface for easy navigation into games. The handhelds also feature Xbox controller-inspired grips for a more ergonomic experience.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X vs Nintendo Switch 2

(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

As for the Switch 2, there are some similarities between Nintendo’s console and the ROG Xbox Ally. Both have a 1080p screen that’s 120Hz and VRR-supported, but the Switch 2's is nearly an inch larger. The Nintendo Switch 2 also has HDR support as well, while the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally do not.

Performance between the two handhelds is hard to judge, although the Ryzen Z2A chip inside the Xbox Ally is similar to that inside the Steam Deck and looks to be targeting 720p performance. The Nintendo Switch 2 targets 1080p and can also output at 4K when docked, which suggests it’s more powerful. The system will also benefit from better optimized games, something which isn’t possible on PC.

The handhelds are intended for different audiences, though, with the Switch 2 having a lot more to appeal to casual and console players, with simple expandable storage via MicroSD Express, the Joy-Con 2's fun mouse mode and Nintendo's recognizable IP.

By comparison, the ROG Xbox Ally is designed more for PC and Xbox players who wish to take their experience on the go on a dedicated device, similar to the Steam Deck.

Up next: PSP 2: price, expected release date, and everything you need to know

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.