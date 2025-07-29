📆 The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X pre-order date is August 20, 2025, alongside the less powerful Xbox Ally

We’ve been patiently waiting for Microsoft to announce the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X pre-order date, but it looks like the information has now leaked before the Redmond-based company got the chance.

According to reliable leaker billbil-kun, who has a fantastic track record, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X pre-order date is August 20, 2025. You’ll also be able to order the less powerful Asus ROG Xbox Ally on the same date.

The prices of the two Xbox handheld consoles has also been revealed, though we’ll need to see how these translate to the US and UK market. The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X will cost €899 and the Xbox Ally will cost €599.

We can predict based on the European prices that the handhelds will cost between $599 and $899 in the US, which matches the previous price leaks.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X release date

In terms of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X release date, October 2025 is still the most likely date, which means pre-orders will go live around two months before the handheld is available.

Both the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally will be playable at Gamescom 2025 in Cologne, Germany, and the pre-order date lines up with when the console will be available to the general public for the first time.

Microsoft revealed the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally during its Xbox Games Showcase in June. The high-end version of the portable PC promises to deliver impressive performance as it features the AMD Ryzen Z2 AI Extreme chip, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and an 80Wh battery, while the ROG Xbox Ally has a Ryzen Z2 A chip, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 60Wh battery.

