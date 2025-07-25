The LEGO Game Boy is now available to preorder for $59

The near 1:1 replica gaming icon is comprised of 421 bricks

Comes with all the original buttons and controls, including contrast adjustment and volume dial

Includes Zelda and Mario brick-built Game Paks

Pre-orders start July 24, with open sales beginning Oct 1

LEGO Game Boy preorder - $59

Nintendo and LEGO officially unveiled the collaboration they teased back in January, the LEGO Game Boy and it’s available for a $59 preorder now.

This 421-piece set is geared towards adult builders and includes two brick-built Game Paks, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Super Mario Land, which are interchangeable. There are also three lenticular display options, which include the original start screen or a scene from the two Game Paks.

There’s hardly anything more iconic for a child of the ‘90s, especially a gamer kid, than the Game Boy. This handheld gaming device revolutionized the industry and collected countless hours from many a childhood. Add that to the iconic LEGOs that nearly every kid still plays with today - mine included - and you’ve got the ultimate nostalgia-inducing toy: the LEGO Game Boy.

LEGO and Nintendo teased this collaboration way back at the beginning of the year, and it’s been one of the most anticipated collaborations from the two companies for a while. One fan even famously built his own LEGO Game Boy in 2019, which took 450 pieces and looks admirably similar to the official one we’re getting.

As always, LEGO’s attention to detail is impressive, with all the original buttons and controls included in the kit, including the contrast and volume dials.

While the kit includes two Game Paks, there’s no word yet on whether additional Game Paks, or even accessories, will be released in the future. I wouldn’t count on it, sadly.

Great price too

The best part of it all is the $60 price. LEGO is typically expensive, but luckily, the Game Boy pack is quite affordable at just $60. So while you’re digging through the couch cushions to scrape up enough to buy the Nintendo Switch 2, you can relieve some stress - and relive your childhood - by building a LEGO Game Boy.

Jason Cockerham is a seasoned technology journalist reporting on the latest tech trends for The Shortcut and CNET. He has also written for Android Central, XDA, Android Police, and more. You can follow him at @jasonthejasonc on X and LinkedIn.