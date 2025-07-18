🚰 The prices of the upcoming Asus and Microsoft co-branded Xbox Ally handhelds have leaked

💶 Asus’ Spanish webstore accidentally listed the ROG Ally Xbox at €599 and Xbox Ally X at €899.01.

😱 This translates to virtually $700 and $1,050 in USD, making these handhelds a lot more expensive than the competition

📈 These leaked prices line up with previous leaker information from two European retailers

We've been wondering how much the upcoming Asus ROG Xbox Ally handhelds would cost, and it appears their prices have just leaked.

As spotted originally by Notebookcheck in a since-removed article, the prices appeared on Asus' webstore in Spain, with a €599 price tag for the standard Xbox Ally, and the more powerful X model going for €899.

Upon crunching the numbers, this places the ROG Xbox Ally at virtually $700, and the ROG Xbox Ally X at nearly $1050. In other words, very expensive.

These prices align with a previous leak from social media personality EXtra1s, who had corroborated reports with two European retailers that claimed the €599 ROG Xbox Ally and €899 premium ROG Xbox Ally X would be available for preorder in August and release in October..

Both reports also put the prices higher than our own predictions, which placed the ROG Xbox Ally between $499 and $599 to stay competitive with the Steam Deck OLED 512GB at $549 and the Nintendo Switch 2 at $449.99.

We also thought the ROG Xbox Ally X might be between $799 and $899, owing to the price of previous ROG Ally handhelds and competitors, including the Zotac Zone at $799 and MSI Claw AI+ 8 at $899.

We haven't received any more official information on these handhelds since Microsoft announced them at the Xbox Games Showcase a month or so ago, and we're still waiting on official pre-order and pricing information. Until then, you can read everything we know about the Asus ROG Xbox Ally handhelds right here.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.