The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X pre-order date could begin in August, with a release date set for sometime in October.

That's according to EXtra1s, a social media personality who has claimed that the pre-orders for the two Xbox handhelds, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Asus ROG Xbox Ally X models, will begin in August, with a reported October launch date following.

Also as per their report, they have corroborated with two European retailers who have suggested that the base model will be €599, while the premium ROG Xbox Ally X option will be €899.

While straight conversions don’t really work, it’s likely the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X price could be between $799 and $899, and the Asus ROG Xbox Ally is likely $499 or $599.

The leaker has a history of providing retail information for products prior to official announcements, so it may well be the case that we aren't too far off preordering the Microsoft and Asus co-branded Xbox handheld.

Previously, Microsoft had only given a 'Holiday 2025' release date for the handheld, and said it would provide more details on pricing and pre-orders later on.

The information provided by the leaker also lines up with our own predictions, where we've predicted that the ROG Xbox Ally price would be between $499 and $599, along with the X model being $799 or over. This was based on the prices of competitor devices, and what previous Asus ROG Ally models have launched for.

In addition, the handhelds may have been more expensive if they used an OLED panel over the 7-inch Full HD 120Hz IPS screen found on both models, according to Asus' Senior Manager of Marketing Content for Gaming Whitson Gordon, on a recent livestream, spotted by WCCFTech.

The reason is that, according to Gordon, it was a choice between having an OLED screen that drew more power with variable refresh rate tech and a higher price, against the IPS screen already featured on the ROG Ally models beforehand. The Nintendo Switch 2 also released with an IPS screen, though we noted “Nintendo has chosen a bright panel that shines just as much as the Switch OLED did. Colors are suitably vibrant, viewing angles are excellent, and it even handles dark scenes with aplomb,” in our Nintendo Switch 2 review.

Microsoft announced the two handhelds at the Xbox Games Showcase last week. The ROG Ally Xbox X has a more powerful processor, more (and faster) RAM, more storage, as well as impulse triggers for additional vibration.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.