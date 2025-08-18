(Credit: The Shortcut)

💰 The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X is a powerful handheld PC, capable of running high-performance games, but it comes at a higher price, estimated between $799 and $899

👍 The Nintendo Switch 2 is more affordable at $449 and offers unique features like detachable controllers, motion controls, and exclusive Nintendo IPs

🔋 Battery life for both devices varies based on usage, with the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X lasting 2.5 to 8 hours and the Switch 2 offering 2 to 6.5 hours

🆚 The Switch 2 excels in versatility, functioning as a hybrid console with TV and tabletop modes, while the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X is a traditional handheld focused on gaming performance

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X is Microsoft's first foray into the handheld market. And while it might not be what some Xbox fans hoped for – after all, this is very much an Asus ROG Ally X with a few modifications – it's bound to be compared to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo's new console might not beat the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X in terms of raw horsepower, but it's got several advantages up its sleeve – chiefly, Nintendo's IP.

It's also a far more affordable device overall, which in today's economy, goes a long way. The two handheld consoles may seem similar, but they'll appeal to different consumers. However, if you're interested in both, our Asus ROG Xbox Ally X vs Nintendo Switch 2 comparison will help you make the right choice.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X vs Nintendo Switch 2: price

Nintendo Switch 2 has a significant advantage here. Despite being Nintendo's most expensive console to date, the Switch 2 is more affordable than the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X by quite a margin.

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X is expected to cost around $799 to $899. That's potentially $450 more than the Switch 2, which is $449 for a standalone console. We'll have to wait until Microsoft confirms the Xbox Ally X price, but predictions point to an expensive handheld.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X vs Nintendo Switch 2: specs

A clear win for the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X vs Nintendo Switch 2. The portable PC is a far more powerful device than the Nintendo Switch 2, though its price tag reflects that.

The console should be capable of playing the latest 'triple A' games at a high frame rate and resolution. However, you'll still be at the mercy of PC optimization. If a game runs well on PC, there's a high chance it will run well on the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X.

The Nintendo Switch 2's main advantage is that developers are working with fixed hardware, and can therefore make the most of the system. The Nintendo Switch 2 also has a comparable screen to the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X, as both offer a large display with VRR support and 120Hz. However, only the Switch 2 offers HDR in handheld mode, though it isn't a game changer.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X specs

Display:

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (1080p)

Refresh Rate: 120Hz VRR

HDR support: None

CPU/GPU:

Storage:

Ports: 2x USB-C, 3.5mm 4-pole combo jack

Expansion:

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth

Dimensions (W x H x D):

Nintendo Switch 2 specs

Display: 7.9-inch LCD

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (1080p)

Refresh Rate: 120Hz VRR

HDR support: HDR10

Video output: 3840 x 2160 (4K when docked)

CPU/GPU: Custom Nvidia processor

Storage: 256GB

Ports: 2x USB-C, 3.5mm 4-pole combo jack

Expansion: microSD Express (up to 2TB)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth

Dimensions (W x H x D): 10.7" x 4.5" x 0.55"

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X vs Nintendo Switch 2: battery life

(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

We'll need to put the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X through its paces, but battery life is predicted to be around 2.5 to eight hours thanks to the 80Whr battery. That range will vary wildly depending on the game you're playing and the settings you're using. If you have the screen at max brightness and are playing a graphically intensive game, expect battery life to suffer significantly.

The Nintendo Switch 2's battery life lasts between two and 6.5 hours, depending on the game you're playing. That's less than the 2019 revision and Nintendo Switch OLED, but we found the battery life acceptable during our Nintendo Switch 2 review.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X vs Nintendo Switch 2: features

(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

The Nintendo Switch 2 wins this category convincingly. Not only is the Switch 2 a hybrid console, allowing you to dock it for TV play or use the kickstand for tabletop play, but it also has detachable controllers. The Joy-Con 2 controllers support motion controls and even mouse sensors, opening up new gameplay opportunities. Throw in HD Rumble 2, amiibo support, and the Switch 2 is feature-packed.

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X is more of a traditional handheld. The ergonomic grips are attached to the system, and there's no kickstand. However, the Impulse Triggers do provide feedback in supported games.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X vs Nintendo Switch 2: games

(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X lets you play games from any PC launcher. That includes Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store. It means you'll have thousands of games at your fingertips, including some Xbox games you already own.

Note the word "some". You can't play Xbox console games on the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X. However, some titles you own may be part of the 'Xbox Play Anywhere' program. Eligible titles include a digital copy of the PC version, so you might have more PC games than you first thought.

You can also stream games via Xbox Cloud Gaming, though Microsoft's streaming service is lagging behind the competition when it comes to image quality. Hopefully, improvements will be made.

Nintendo Switch 2 is still in its infancy, but there's already an impressive lineup of games to play. Highlights include Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, but there's also strong third-party support, with games like Cyberpunk 2077 and WWE 2K27 playable on Nintendo's console.

Despite its limited library of Nintendo Switch 2 games, the Switch 2 is backwards compatible. That means you can play thousands of games – many of which you may already own – and some have even been updated and enhanced to get more out of the console. It makes the console far more appealing, especially for those looking to upgrade.

Nintendo's IP are also still system sellers. Whether it's a new Mario or Animal Crossing game, the Switch 2 is the only place you'll be able to play them. That's not the case for the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X, as those games will usually be playable on Xbox, PS5, PC or even Nintendo Switch 2.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X vs Nintendo Switch 2: verdict

If you’re heavily invested in the PC gaming ecosystem, with a large library of Steam games and Xbox PC games, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X will be a tempting proposition. Being able to take your games on the go with an Xbox-like experience sounds great, though the high price means only the real enthusiasts will be interested.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is an easier sell because of its more affordable price, instant familiarity and vast library of existing titles. The console will only become more appealing with every big new Nintendo first-party release, making it the handheld and console of choice for many.

