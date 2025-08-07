(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Retro gaming is more popular than ever in 2025, and the ModRetro Chromatic and Analogue Pocket let you relive the glory days all over again.

But which handheld is right for you? We’re comparing the ModRetro Chromatic vs Analogue Pocket to give you all the details you need.

In our ModRetro Chromatic review, we said it’s “the best way to experience Game Boy and Game Boy Color games in 2025. In fact, make that ever.”

The Analogue Pocket is also highly thought of thanks to ability to play games across multiple formats and its expertly designed hardware.

Both come with strengths and weaknesses, then, but here’s everything you need to know about both retro handhelds to help you make an informed buying decision.

ModRetro Chromatic vs Analogue Pocket: price

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

When it comes to price, the ModRetro Chromatic and Analogue Pocket are a close match. However, there are a few differences to keep in mind.

The ModRetro Chromatic comes in three flavors: $199 with a Gorilla Glass screen, $299 with a Sapphire Glass screen, or $199 for the GameStop 1st Edition which also has a Sapphire Glass screen. Included in the price are three AA batteries and a copy of Tetris for Chromatic, an excellent remake of the classic puzzle game.

The Analogue Pocket is slightly more expensive at $220. However, its ability to play more games (Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance and ROMs) along with its modern-day features might make it more appealing for some. There is another cost to factor in, though. To update the Analogue Pocket’s firmware, you will need a microSD card and a microSD card reader. This is an additional cost that’s easy to overlook, so bear this in mind.

ModRetro Chromatic vs Analogue Pocket: games

The ModRetro Chromatic display is more color accurate than the Analogue Pocket’s. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

This is where the two handhelds really differ. The ModRetro Chromatic is unashamedly designed to play Game Boy and Game Boy Color games only. You can’t load any emulators or buy adapters to play different platforms. ModRetro is working with developers to publish new games, with 11 titles and 4 classic re-releases available. These play best on the ModRetro Chromatic, as you might expect.

In contrast, the Analogue Pocket is much more equipped to be an “all-in-one” retro gaming handheld. It works with Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance games right away. You can also purchase cartridge adapters to play Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket/Color, Atari Lynx, TurboGrafx-16, PC Engine, and SuperGrafx games.

Thanks to its microSD Express slot, there’s also the option to load emulators for other platforms, making the Analogue Pocket a Swiss army knife of sorts. However, this is not something Analogue explicitly supports.

While it sounds like a comprehensive victory for the Analogue Pocket, the ModRetro Chromatic’s appeal is that it presents the games exactly as they should be. Its pixel-perfect, color-accurate backlit display is excellent, and its D-pad, speaker, and design will appeal to purists. It also offers zero input latency, something that can’t be said about the Analogue Pocket.

ModRetro Chromatic vs Analogue Pocket: battery life

Expect to get around six to eight hours from 3x AA batteries on the Chroma(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

The ModRetro Chromatic and Analogue Pocket differ here. The ModRetro Chromatic can be powered by three AA batteries, and – depending on the brightness level – you can expect to get around six to eight hours of battery life. ModRetro also sells a rechargeable power core that offers up to 16 hours of battery life. You can also power the ModRetro Chromatic via a USB-C cable.

The Analogue Pocket is powered by a lithium-ion battery, which offers around six to 10 hours of gameplay, depending on your settings. Like any rechargeable battery, its charge can deteriorate over time, and it can’t be left drained for too long, otherwise this can damage the battery.

ModRetro Chromatic vs Analogue Pocket: specs

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Here’s how the ModRetro Chromatic and Analogue Pocket compare on paper.

ModRetro Chromatic

Compatible with Game Boy and Game Boy Color cartridges

2.56-inch IPS backlit LCD 160x144 pixels

6-8 hours gameplay time (3x AA batteries)

Custom ultra-loud speaker module

Backwards compatible link port

IR emitter/receiver

USB-C passthrough charging

3.5mm headphone output

Gorilla/Sapphire Glass screen

Dimensions: 5.2 x 3 x 1.2 inches

Weight: 6.2 oz

Magnesium alloy thixomolded shell

Analogue Pocket specs

Compatible with Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance game cartridges

3.5-inch LCD 1600x1440 pixels

360° display rotation (Tate mode)

Variable refresh display

Rechargeable lithium ion 4300mAh battery

6-10 hour gameplay time & 10+ hour sleep time 9

All buttons mappable

Stereo speakers

microSD card slot

USB-C charging

Original-style link port

3.5mm headphone output

Gorilla Glass screen

Dimensions: 5.86 x 3.46 x 0.86

Weight: 9.7 oz

ModRetro Chromatic vs Analogue Pocket: features

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Another area where the two handhelds are distinct is in features. The ModRetro Chromatic is fairly barebones when it comes to features. You can see the remaining battery life, turn frame blending and transitions on or off, and adjust some settings in relation to streaming. However, you can’t create save states, suspend or resume a game, or take screenshots.

It’s possible to stream your gameplay to Twitch or other services using a USB-C cable and PC or Mac, and the console’s firmware can be updated to add new features or iron out bugs. The new Chromatic game cartridges can also be updated using the Cart Clinic tool, offering similar functionality.

The Analogue Pocket can essentially do it all. There’s a library, which tracks the games you play, the ability to create save states and screenshots, and you can also pair controllers via Bluetooth. The system can be played on a TV, too, via a dock that’s sold separately. The Analogue Pocket has a much more modern and capable interface.

ModRetro Chromatic vs Analogue Pocket: colors

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

One area where the ModRetro Chromatic comfortably comes out on top is in the choice of colors available. The Analogue Pocket only offers black and white color options, while the ModRetro Chromatic is available in Cloud, Midnight, Wave, Leaf, Inferno, Volt and Bubblegum. The GameStop 1st Edition Chromatic also comes in a gray color. Oh, and you can purchase a mod kit to customize it further to your liking.

ModRetro Chromatic vs Analogue Pocket: verdict

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

It’s clear that both the ModRetro Chromatic and Analogue Pocket are excellent options if you’re looking to relive some classic games on the go. Both handhelds have their strengths and weaknesses, and both are aiming to achieve different things. The ModRetro Chromatic is pitched as the ultimate Game Boy/Game Boy Color, while the Analogue Pocket is more of an all-in-one solution with modern-day sensibilities. Speaking from experience, you can’t go wrong with either system. Just make sure you know exactly what you’re after before you make your final decision.

