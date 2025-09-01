(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

The ModRetro Chromatic is a gateway to classic Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles, but there’s also a growing list of new releases from ModRetro that capture the spirit of the 8-bit handheld perfectly.

The best ModRetro Chromatic games span multiple genres. From challenging puzzle games to expansive RPG adventures, there’s a treasure trove of fascinating retro releases to discover.

You’ll also find some familiar games that have been re-released on the ModRetro Chromatic, complete with a colorful manual and attachable charm. Hopefully, we’ll see something similar with ModRetro’s N64 remake, the M64.

While you may be eager to dust off your old Game Boy and Game Boy Color cartridges, don’t dismiss these excellent games. The best ModRetro Chromatic games are the perfect reminder of why so many still love Nintendo’s iconic handheld.

Don’t forget: some of these games have gotten better over time thanks to ModRetro’s Cart Clinic. It allows developers to release updates and new content, like how Tetris for Chromatic recently got a new battle mode.

I’ll update this list in the future with more ModRetro Chromatic games, so check back to see how the ranking changes, and what other titles you should pick up. If you’re interested in reliving a golden age of gaming, check out my comprehensive ModRetro Chromatic review for more.

10. Baby T-Rex

Originally released in 1994, Baby T-Rex is back for the ModRetro Chromatic. A momentum-based platformer with 16 levels to beat, Baby T-Rex provides plenty of challenge and even a two-player mode. It also features a dinosaur on a skateboard, which is pretty rad.

9. Sabrina: Zapped!

A re-release of a classic platformer, Sabrina: Zapped! offers colorful, simplistic fun. Use Sabrina’s powers to transform animals back into people, and switch to her black cat Salem to access new areas. It’s not as magical as it was all those years ago, but it’s still satisfying to zap through the game’s 20 levels.

8. Project S-11

Shoot ‘em-up fans will want to pick up Project S-11, a re-release of 2001’s Game Boy Color game. Take on waves of enemies, pick up powerful upgrades, and try to survive perilous boss battles as the screen fills with bullets. Project S-11 holds up well today and will test your aging reflexes.

7. Gravitorque DX

A flipping clever puzzle game, Gravitorque sees you shift gravity to help you navigate through levels and pick up parts for your broken ship. The complexity slowly increases as you try to figure out how to reach the goal. It may sound simple, but not being able to jump can leave you scratching your head as you try to progress through the game’s 40 levels.

6. Patchy Matchy

A pickup-and-play puzzle-matching game, Patchy Matchy feels just like the iconic Game Boy games of old. The monochrome visuals, detailed sprites, and toe-tapping music all help Patchy Matchy surf its way into your heart. With loads of achievements to unlock and high scores to set, it’s easy to lose track of time as you have “just one more go”.

5. Self Simulated

A fast-paced platformer with over 100 levels, Self Simulated will put your gaming skills to test. You’ll need to learn new abilities and overcome obstacles as you try to beat each new stage. If you find yourself stuck, assist settings are available for those who need it. However, there’s also a hardcore mode to offer dedicated players even more of a challenge.

4. Chantey

Imagine a music rhythm game with a nautical pirate theme and RPG elements? That’s Chantey. A fantastic spin on a genre that wasn’t really around during the Game Boy years, Chantey includes gorgeous pixel art graphics, deep, immersive gameplay, and pirate metal rhythm combat. Those who skip it deserve to walk the plank.

3. Toki Tori – Ultimate Edition

The yellow, egg-shaped bird from Toki Tori returns in this excellent re-release of a Game Boy Color classic. What starts off as an achingly simple puzzle game soon becomes satisfyingly complex, as you unlock new abilities and take on countless tricky levels. With faster movement, auto-jump, no timer, and improved navigation, this really is the ultimate edition of Toki Tori.

2. Dragonyhm

A fantastic turn-based RPG that borrows from classics like The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Pokémon, Dragonyhm is a must-play for ModRetro Chromatic owners. Some puzzles can be a little obtuse, but the story-driven fantasy adventure and impressive visuals Dragonhym offers make it one of the best ModRetro Chromatic games.

1. Tetris for Chromatic

There’s a reason Tetris remains so popular today. The puzzle game took the world by storm when it was first released with the original Game Boy, so it’s no surprise that it’s also the perfect pack-in title for the Chromatic. With support for local multiplayer via a link cable, Tetris for Chromatic is a fine tribute to the game’s enduring legacy. Prepare to get addicted all over again.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.