Every ModRetro Chromatic – a handheld that faithfully revives the Game Boy for modern audiences – comes with a copy of Tetris for Chromatic.

It's an excellent remake of the classic puzzler and one of the best ModRetro Chromatic games. However, it's now even better thanks to the addition of a new feature: Battle Mode.

Grab a link cable (you can either dig out one you already own or get one from ModRetro) and you can battle another player, sending garbage lines back and forth as you aim to outlast your opponent.

Even though Tetris for Chromatic is a physical cartridge, the game can be updated with ModRetro's Cart Clinic tool.

Simply pop in your copy of Tetris, plug your ModRetro Chromatic into a PC using USB-C, and head to the Cart Clinic tab in the MRUpdater software.

Click "Check" and follow the prompts to install Battle Mode. You're now ready to battle your friends.

Cart Clinic lets developers add new features and squash pesky bugs. It's a handy feature that gives players the best of both worlds: gorgeous physical cartridges, but the ability to update a game.

ModRetro recently restocked the Chromatic permanently after an initial limited release. That's great for retro gaming fans, as I called it "a perfect retro revival of the Game Boy and Game Boy Color" in my ModRetro Chromatic review.

ModRetro is also publishing brand new games and classic re-releases, giving the Game Boy and Game Boy Color community a new lease of life. The company recently announced that its take on the Nintendo 64, the M64, is due out this holiday for an early bird price of $199.99.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.