Rayman returns to the ModRetro Chromatic to mark the limbless hero’s 30th anniversary
Rayman still packs a punch after all these years
🎉 To celebrate Rayman's 30th anniversary, the Game Boy Color game from 2000 has been re-released for the ModRetro Chromatic
🎶 The re-release features a new soundtrack, enhancing the classic platforming experience
👏 The ModRetro Chromatic version is a faithful port, offering 30+ challenging levels, but retains the original's password save system
😍 The physical edition includes a purple cartridge, a full-color manual, and a Rayman charm
It was Rayman’s 30th anniversary on September 2, but aside from assuring us a new Rayman game was coming in the future, publisher Ubisoft did little to mark the occasion.
However, that’s now thankfully changed as the limbless hero is returning to the ModRetro Chromatic.
Rayman for the Chromatic is a re-release of the Game Boy Color game from 2000 and includes a gorgeous charm, striking purple cartridge, and a full-color manual. It’s the same game many know and love, but with a new soundtrack.
It joins a growing list of other classic Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles re-released for the ModRetro Chromatic, including Sabrina: Zapped, Baby T-Rex, Project S-11 and Toki-Tori – Ultimate Edition.
Rayman ModRetro Chromatic review
I’ve been testing Rayman’s ModRetro Chromatic return for a few weeks and it’s been a blast replaying the game on better hardware.
The beautiful, vibrant visuals look fantastic on the ModRetro Chromatic’s pixel-perfect display, and the reimagined soundtrack works well and sounds great from the handheld’s powerful speaker.
This is a faithful port of the Game Boy Color game, which I also own, so there isn’t any new content or extras here. However, it’s still an excellent platformer that poses plenty of challenges over the game’s 30+ levels and offers satisfying gameplay from start to finish.
The perks of owning a new physical box, cartridge and Rayman-styled charm will also be a selling point for many, as the lineup of ModRetro Chromatic games continues to grow.
Perhaps the only disappointment is that the Rayman re-release still uses a password system. While that stays true to the original, it would have been nice if you could save the game instead of needing to enter a password to resume your progress.
You can pick up Rayman for the ModRetro Chromatic today. If you’re new to the handheld, check out our ModRetro Chromatic review and a roundup of the best ModRetro Chromatic games.
