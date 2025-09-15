😳 Nintendo is bringing back the Virtual Boy next year

It’s hard to believe, but Nintendo is bringing back the Virtual Boy. In an announcement during the September Nintendo Direct, it was revealed that Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members will soon be able to revisit the Virtual Boy’s library of 14 games.

However, what made the news even more surprising is that Nintendo is releasing a replica Virtual Boy that you’ll need to purchase to experience the games as they were intended: in stereoscopic 3D. A more affordable cardboard Virtual Boy will also be released, similar to what we saw from Nintendo Labo.

The Virtual Boy was one of the few big misfires from Nintendo during its storied history. The 32-bit, tabletop “portable” console was released in 1995 but was quickly discontinued in 1996, with only 22 games released (19 in Japan, 14 in North America) and 770,000 units sold.

Despite this, some fans still hold a soft spot for the console, and Nintendo clearly believes the Virtual Boy is worthy of revival. We’ve rounded up all the Virtual Boy games coming to Switch Online, the release date and the price.

Virtual Boy Switch 2 games

It’s easy to predict which Virtual Boy games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online. In fact, Nintendo already shared that the 14 games that released in North America will make their way to the service. As with other Nintendo Classic console libraries, expect games to arrive in drips and drabs throughout the Switch 2’s lifespan.

Here are all the Virtual Boy games we can expect to see:

3D Tetris

Galactic Pinball

Golf

Jack Bros.

Mario Clash

Mario’s Tennis

Nester’s Funky Bowling

Panic Bomber

Red Alarm

Teleroboxer

Vertical Force

Virtual Boy Wario Land

Virtual League Baseball

Waterworld

Virtual Boy Switch 2 release date

The Virtual Boy Switch 2 release date is February 17, 2026. It means we’ve got a quite a few months to wait until we can stick our faces into the Virtual Boy and revisit the weird red and black games that were previously lost in time.

Virtual Boy Switch 2 price

The Virtual Boy for Nintendo Switch 2 costs $99.99. It’s available for purchase from the My Nintendo Store. Nintendo is also releasing a cardboard version of the Virtual Boy for $24.99.

The Virtual Boy cost $179.99 when it was released in August 1996, which equates to $370 today.

You’ll need a Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch to play Virtual Boy games, as the Virtual Boy console is just a replica that houses the consoles and includes the lenses to create a stereoscopic 3D effect.

Do Virtual Boy games work on the Nintendo Switch?

Yes! The Nintendo Switch can also play Virtual Boy games and will slot into the Virtual Boy console the same way the Switch 2 does. You’ll still need a Nintendo Switch 2 + Expansion Pack subscription to access the games, but original Nintendo Switch owners won’t miss out.

Why did the Virtual Boy fail?

The Virtual Boy was criticised for its red, monochrome display, awkwardness form factor, and the lack of motion-tracking that people expected from a “VR” headset. The lack of portability was also questioned, as were the fairly meager lineup of games.

Some praised the console’s novelty and were impressed with the unique 3D effect, but it was considered an extremely niche product that would struggle to sell. With only 770,000 units sold before Nintendo pulled the plug, it turned out critics were right.

However, like any piece of tech or gaming console, everyone has their own opinion, and it’s great that Nintendo is bringing the Virtual Boy back for those that missed out on the experience.

