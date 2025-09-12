(Credit: The Shortcut/Nintendo)

10:06 AM: And that’s it, folks! We got confirmation we’ll be getting Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2. The new Mario movie is called Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is getting a Switch 2 update in Spring 2026. A new Yoshi game will also launch early next year. Nintendo is also bringing back the Virtual Boy for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members – I still can’t wrap my head around that.

You can scroll through the rest of the live blog for other noteworthy announcements, but it’s fair to say it was a jam-packed show full of great games for Nintendo fans to look forward to.

10:03 AM: It’s the last announcement of the show – and it’s a new Fire Emblem game! Oh, wow. This looks like a proper step up visually for the series. The classic strategic grid-based combat is here, but everything looks so much more impressive. The game is called Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave. It’s out sometime in 2026.

10:03 AM: Switch 2 proving its not going to miss out on some of the biggest releases now. Resident Evil Requiem is coming to Nintendo’s console. After the impressive Star Wars Outlaws port, let’s hope Capcom does the game justice on less powerful hardware. It’s out February 27, 2026. Switch 2 is also set to received Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition launch the same day.

9:59 AM: Sizzle reel time now. There’s no way I can list all the games included, but some highlights include Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O, LEGO Voyagers, Little Nightmares 3, and Persona 3 Reload.

9:58 AM: You know, I’m yet to play a Monster Hunter Stories game. Perhaps Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection will change that. I’ve heard good things about this series. I also like how your monsters are called “monsties”. It’s out March 13, 2026.

9:56 AM: Danganronpa 2x2 is coming to Switch and Switch 2 next year. It’s a remake of the game that was released 10 years ago. Dynasty Warriors: Origins is also coming to Switch 2 on January 22, 2026, with paid DLC.

9:55 AM: Another Pokémon trailer? Oh, Pokémon Legends: Z-A is getting paid DLC called Mega Dimension. Seems like you’ll need to choose your favorite version of Raichu’s Mega Evolution.

9:52 AM: Pokémon Legends: Z-A is up next. The game is out on October 16, and there’s a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle available. The Pokémon games sell gangbusters for Nintendo, and I expect this will do the same. I still prefer the classic games on the Game Boy and Game Boy Color.

9:52 AM: Pokémon now. And we’re seen Ditto transform into a girl. You’ll learn new abilities from Pokémon you encounter, like water gun from Squirtle to care for the grass. It’s an interesting take on the popular franchise. Basically, it’s a big farming sim dressed up as a Pokémon game. It’s called Pokémon Pokepia. I think I’ve spelt that right.

9:46 AM: Donkey Kong Bananza is getting some DLC! You’ll need to collect as many emeralds as possible in ‘Emerald Rush’ as you help Void Kong (you read that right). Gain new perks as you go to collect more emeralds with each attempt. You can earn new costumes for DK and statues to display. The DLC is available… today! A free demo is also available.

9:44 AM: Well, well. It’s Samus… and she’s riding a bike? Is this still Metroid Prime 4: Beyond? Oh, it is. That’s pretty cool. And at last, we have a release date. The game is out December 4, 2025. No delay. We’re also getting amiibo.

9:42 AM: How much will the Virtual Boy cost? Why do I want one? *ahem* Power Wash Simulator 2 is out this fall for Switch 2, and we’re getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Suika Game. It’s called Suika Game Planet and it’s one of the growing number of titles that supports GameShare. It’s out this winter.

9:40 AM: My head’s still spinning from the Virtual Boy announcement. And now Nintendo is announcing Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of the following games: One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, Overcooked 2, Stardew Valley, and Human Fall Flat. Overcooked 2 will let you use the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera, and Stardew Valley is getting mouse controls. Nice!

9:37 AM: Nintendo quickly reminded us its Nintendo Today! app exists. Expect lots of updates for Kirby Air Riders. And what’s this? Nintendo is re-releasing the Virtual Boy!? It will work with both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 and lets you enjoy games in stereoscopic 3D. 14 games will be released over time, and it comes out February 17. A cardboard model of the accessory will also be available. This is so, so unexpected. Wow!

9:35 AM: A new title now, but one that will be familiar to older players. We’re getting another Dragon Quest remake, this time it’s Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined. It’s out February 5, 2026. It looks pretty fantastic.

9:33 AM: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment has been shown off a few times now, but will we get a release date? The answer is yes. It’s out November 6, 2025. The game also supports GameShare, so you can play with someone even if they don’t own the game.

9:32 AM: If you thought Nintendo would give up on amiibo for the Switch 2, think again. We’re getting two Kirby Air Riders amiibo. We’re also getting another Kirby Air Riders Direct before the game releases on November 20!

9:28 AM: Another game we already knew about next. Hades 2 is going to be popular, but when is it coming out? You don’t have to wait long as it’s available on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. The Switch 2 Edition supports 120fps in TV mode, which is a nice perk.

9:26 AM: Okay, Nintendo Switch 2 game time now (some of which will also play on the OG Switch). Fighting fans can look forward to the Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection on October 30, 2025. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade also has a release date at long last. You can play it on Switch 2 January 22, 2026.

9:26 AM: We’re getting another look at the new Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream. The series has taken on cult classic status. You’ll need to feed your characters and introduce them to other residents. The game is out Spring 2026.

9:21 AM: That’s everything Super Mario Bros. 40th anniversary related. Now for a look at some games coming to Nintendo Switch. I won’t be covering everything here, only the big stuff as promised.

9:20 AM: A new Yoshi game! This looks like a spiritual successor to Yoshi’s Story. The art style is gorgeous, along with the half-frame animation. This is going to go down very well with Yoshi fans; it looks incredibly charming. It’s called Yoshi and the Mysterious Book. It’s out Spring 2026.

9:17 AM: Huh, Nintendo is releasing the Talking Flower as a physical item. It’ll talk to you from time to time and make life “more fun”. Sold!

9:17 AM: Up next is a Nintendo Switch 2 update for Super Mario Bros. Wonder! A new mode is available called Bellabel Park, where you can team up with or work against friends and family. Nintendo is teasing more content will come in the future. The update is out in Spring 2026.

9:12 AM: Nintendo is also releasing Rosalina’s storybook from Super Mario Galaxy as a physical product. That’s nice for collectors. Damn, I was mistaken about there not being any Mario games. We’re getting a new Mario Tennis. It’s called Mario Tennis Fever. You can slide around the court and use new ‘Fever’ rackets that let you pull off special moves. Cool!

9:09 AM: We have confirmation that the cast from the first Mario movie returns. That includes Chris Pratt, of course. HOLD UP! WAIT A MINUTE. We’re getting a Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 bundle for Switch and Switch 2. I’m not crying. You are. They look like simple HD remasters, but that’s honestly all these games need. The compilation is out October 2, 2025. You can also buy the games separately. And there will be amiibo.

9:04 AM: Nintendo is also teaming up with the… Kyoto Marathon? Okay, I didn’t see that one coming. Miyamoto has now introduced a new Mario Movie trailer. And wow, it is called ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’. It’s in theaters from April 2026. Miyamoto said the movie will be the “main event” of Mario’s 40th anniversary. Sounds like we won’t be getting any games, then. Boo!

9:02 AM: And just like that, we’re straight into some Mario goodness. Nintendo is showing off a load of unseen concept art. Miyamoto’s here, and he looks incredibly well. You can see some of these illustrations at the Nintendo Museum in Kyoto, Japan. A light display will also take place.

9:00 AM: And we’re off! This will be me for the next hour.

8:56 AM: Consider this your five-minute warning! Remember when I said the number of viewers would jump significantly? Yeah, it’s approaching 200,000 now. Don’t let us down, Nintendo!

8:46 AM: We’re just 15 minutes away from today’s Nintendo Direct, and the excitement is palpable. There’s already nearly 100,000 people watching the show – expect that number to jump significantly once things begin at 9am ET/6am PT/2pm BST/3pm CEST.

Time to do some finger stretches and visit the restroom before we begin. Remember to refresh the page for new updates!

7:52 AM: How did Nintendo celebrate Mario’s 35th anniversary? Well, Nintendo released a limited edition Game & Watch handheld that contained Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels. We also saw the release of Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a compilation that included Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars was a controversial release as Nintendo pulled the game from sale on March 31, 2021. It means you can only find the game physically, often for an inflated price. Could we see a Switch 2 Edition return to the eShop?

7:27 AM: Some more Mario movie-related news now. It looks like Nintendo has registered domains for ‘Super Mario Galaxy movie’ and ‘Super Mario Galaxy film’. Could Mario’s next adventure take him into space? We know Yoshi is making an appearance this time, and he plays a prominent role in Super Mario Galaxy 2.

If Nintendo is revisiting the Galaxy universe, perhaps we’ll finally get a remaster of Super Mario Galaxy 2? The game can still only be played on the Wii, which is a travesty considering it’s one of the best Mario games of all time.

6:52 AM: What’s coming next to Switch 2? Well, Pokémon Legends: Z-A is perhaps the biggest game on the way. It’s out on October 16, along with a new Switch 2 bundle that includes the game. Kirby Air Riders also has a release date: November 20.

As for December? Nintendo could fill this slot with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond or Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. There may also be some games released during the Direct today, as sometimes games launch immediately after the show takes place.

6:00 AM: Good morning, Nintendo fans. Today promises to deliver a smorgasbord of Switch 2 news and announcements as we’re getting a 60 minute long Nintendo Direct!

There’s so much to look forward to, including the possibility of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond finally getting a release date and some surprise reveals. I’ll be bringing you all the biggest announcements right here in our Nintendo Direct live blog, so make sure you refresh the page for new updates.

We’re also bound to hear about Nintendo’s plans to celebrate Mario’s 40th anniversary. The portly plumber is arguably more popular than ever, so expect some big announcements to mark the anniversary, which takes place tomorrow, September 13.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a big hit for Nintendo. (Credit: Nintendo/Illumination)

Speculation has also begun that Nintendo may talk about the next Super Mario Bros. movie, which will likely be called Super Mario World. Paramount accidentally leaked the title of the film in a blog post and then quickly covered it up after people picked it up.

Personally, I’d love to see Nintendo announce an update for Mario Kart World. The racer is an excellent entry in the series, but if Nintendo can add new costumes or even tracks, it would send it soaring back to number one in the Switch 2 charts pretty quickly.

It's going to be a jam-packed show, then, so keep it locked to The Shortcut.

