The Super Mario Bros. Movie became the highest grossing video game movie of all time, so it's understandable that a sequel is in the works.

Of course, we already knew this. Universal Pictures revealed that the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released in April 2026. However, what we didn't know was what the film would actually be called.

A safe bet would have been for the sequel to be called 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2', but it seems that won't be the case. Instead, the sequel to Nintendo and Illumination Studios' collaboration will be called 'Super Mario Bros. World'.

That's according to the NBC Universal website, which prematurely revealed the film's name in a blog post. The post, which has since been rewritten, originally said:

"An exciting range of films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation and Illumination were presented, including Megan 2.0, Nobody 2, Bad Guys 2, How to Train Your Dragon, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, Black Phone 2, HIM, The Phoenician Scheme, Super Mario World, Shrek, and Minions."

The blunder has since been scrubbed from NBC’s website. (Credit: Wario64)

Clearly, someone screwed up here, as the name of the next Super Mario Bros. movie shouldn't be known yet.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. It featured a star-studded cast of Chris Pratt (Mario), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), and Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach).

Jack Black's song from the movie, 'Peaches', also broke into the iTunes top 5 chart.

We'll have to wait for confirmation whether the next Super Mario Bros. movie will indeed be called Super Mario World, but it would make sense.

The end of the Super Mario Bros. Movie teased the appearance of Yoshi, who made his debut in the 1991 SNES game. The green dinosaur is likely to play a big role in the new film, though we'll have to wait and see if Nintendo chooses to give him a voice or if it sticks with the usual cute and iconic sounds Yoshi is known for. Hopefully, it’s the latter.

