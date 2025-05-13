(Credit: The Shortcut)

🙏 Nintendo Switch 2 may introduce mouse controls for compatible SNES games

🎨 This update could pave the way for Mario Paint and other mouse-supported games to join Nintendo Switch Online

👀 A dataminer discovered updates to SNES and NES emulators, suggesting accessory compatibility improvements

📈 The SNES Mouse supported around 82-86 titles, including Cannon Fodder and Civilization, and could enable light gun games like Duck Hunt

Nintendo has apparently been quietly updating SNES and NES Switch Online emulators, and it could be preparing to add mouse controls to compatible games.

According to dataminer Luigiblood, the emulators have been updated specifically for how games work with accessories. Nintendo has previously released NES and SNES controllers for Switch Online, but there are certain games that haven't made it to the platform as they either need a mouse, like Mario Paint, or use the NES Zapper or Super Scope light gun like Duck Hunt.

However, the Switch 2's mouse controls could make those games a possibility, and it's surprising how many SNES games were compatible with the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Mouse released in 1992.

Around 84 games support the SNES mouse. (Credit: The Shortcut)

The SNES Mouse was supported by around 82 to 86 titles, including some unreleased ones, and represented roughly 5% of the SNES library. Mario Paint was the flagship title, but other games that supported the mouse include Cannon Fodder, Arkanoid: Doh It Again, and Civilization.

With the mouse acting as a light gun, Nintendo could also add games like Duck Hunt, Hogan's Alley, and Tin Star to Nintendo Switch Online.

While it remains a rumor for now, the Joy-Con 2's mouse mode certainly seems to have been underestimated, and that's why I say it could be Switch 2's secret weapon. If it can be used to bring back more games to Nintendo Switch Online, or add optional control schemes to others, it will only make Nintendo’s subscription service more appealing to retro gamers.

