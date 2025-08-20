📆 The Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Asus ROG Ally X are out on October 16, 2025

🤫 Strangely, no price or pre-order date was announced

💰 However, leaks suggest the handhelds will cost $899.99 and $549.99

💪 The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X is a powerful portable PC

You'll be able to get your hands on the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and the Asus ROG Xbox Ally on October 16, 2025.

Microsoft officially revealed the handhelds' release date at Gamescom 2025, but did not announce the price or pre-order date.

It appears we already know the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X price, with a reliable leaker suggesting it will cost $899.99 and the Asus ROG Xbox Ally will cost $549.99.

Microsoft's Asus ROG Xbox Ally X release date also lines up with what we'd previously heard, though pre-orders were tipped to go live today. Clearly, something has changed Microsoft's mind.

Microsoft revealed more information about the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X at Gamescom, including how the handheld will feature a “Steam Deck Verified”-like label. You’ll be able to see which games are optimized for the handheld, or haven’t been fully tested yet.

Microsoft also said that the Asus ROG Xbox Ally is designed to run games at 720p while the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X allows for 1080p resolution in more games.

As soon as we know the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X pre-order date and where to buy, we will let The Shortcut subscribers know and drop an instant notification in our Substack Chat.

