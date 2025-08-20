💰 The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X is priced at $899.99, making it one of the most expensive PC handhelds

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X is set to be one of the most powerful PC handhelds on the market. And that means it'll command a high price tag.

According to the ever-reliable billbil-kun of Dealabs, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X price is $899.99. That's $100 more than the Asus ROG Ally X and means you could get two Nintendo Switch 2 consoles for the price of Microsoft's Xbox handheld.

If $900 is too steep, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally – the significantly less powerful version – is $549.99 – the same price as Valve's 1TB Steam Deck OLED or a Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World.

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X was never going to be cheap, but $799.99 means it'll only appeal to hardcore gamers and Xbox fans who already have a sizeable library of PC games.

Gamescom attendees can go hands-on with Microsoft and Asus's new handheld, though we'll have to put the device through its paces ourselves to see whether it justifies its price tag.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X specs

The ROG Xbox Ally X features the AMD Ryzen Z2 AI Extreme chip, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and an 80Wh battery, while the ROG Xbox Ally has a Ryzen Z2 A chip, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 60Wh battery.

Both models share a 7-inch 1080p 120Hz display, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and run Windows 11 with a handheld-first Xbox interface.

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X also has Microsoft's clever impulse triggers inside for trigger-based rumble in supported titles, while both models have Hall Effect analog sticks for more precise input and to combat stick drift.

The handhelds run Windows 11 Home with Microsoft's new handheld-first Xbox interface for easy navigation and a more console-like experience. They also feature Xbox controller-inspired grips for a familiar ergonomic feel.

A release date of October 16 has been predicted, with pre-orders set to go live in August. However, we'll need to wait for an official announcement from Microsoft to confirm these details.

