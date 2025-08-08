📆 The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X release date is set for October 16, 2025, according to a reliable leaker

🔜 Pre-orders are expected to begin on August 20, coinciding with Gamescom in Cologne, Germany

💪 The ROG Xbox Ally X features an AMD Ryzen Z2 AI Extreme chip, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and an 80Wh battery

🙌 Both models include a 7-inch Full HD IPS screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and advanced features like Hall Effect analog sticks and Windows 11 Home

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X release date has been revealed by a reliable leaker with a great track record.

According to billbil-kun of Dealabs Magazine, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X release date is October 16, 2025. That aligns with billbil-kun's previous prediction of an October release for the Xbox handheld.

"According to our information, the ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X consoles will be officially launched on October 16, 2025. This date is currently for the European market, and although it is very likely, it remains to be seen whether the other regions will benefit from a simultaneous launch."

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X pre-order date is rumored to be August 20, which is when Gamescom begins in Cologne, Germany. Attendees will be able to go hands-on with both the ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally, which Microsoft hopes will give it a foothold in the handheld market.

The price will be €599 Euros for the ROG Xbox Ally and €899 for the ROG Xbox Ally X in Europe. That should equate to $599 and $899 in the US, but we'll have to wait to be sure.

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X promises to be one of the most powerful handheld consoles available. It features an AMD Ryzen Z2 AI Extreme chip, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and an 80Wh battery, while the ROG Xbox Ally has a Ryzen Z2 A chip, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 60Wh battery.

Both Xbox Ally models come with the same 7-inch Full HD resolution IPS screen, with an 120Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium variable refresh rate tech. They also both support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4.

The ROG Xbox Ally X also has Microsoft's impulse triggers for trigger-based rumble in supported titles, while both models have Hall Effect analog sticks for more precise inputs. The ROG Xbox Ally handhelds run Windows 11 Home with Microsoft's new handheld-first Xbox interface for easy navigation into games.

Will the ROG Xbox Ally X compete with the Switch 2?

While both are targeting gamers who want a handheld gaming experience, they’re fairly different devices. The price difference alone means the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X will be aimed strictly at enthusiasts who want the best performance possible, and most people buy a Nintendo console for the Japanese company’s illustrious IP. The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X will be able to play games across different PC launches, but you can’t play your existing Xbox console games unless it’s via the cloud.

To put the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X’s potential sales into perspective, the best-selling portable PC is Valve’s Steam Deck. It’s sold around four million units since it went on sale – and that includes an impressive revision in the Steam Deck OLED. The Nintendo Switch 2 has already eclipsed that number after two months of being on sale, with over six million units sold.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.