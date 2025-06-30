🪦 Laura Fryer, a co-founder of the Xbox console, believes Microsoft's hardware ambitions are "dead."

👋 She views Microsoft's partnership with Asus as part of a gradual exit from the hardware business

🤔 Fryer questions Microsoft's long-term strategy, particularly regarding Xbox Game Pass and new hits

😢 Microsoft's shift towards multi-platform releases and PC-like consoles raises concerns about the future of Xbox hardware

One of the founding team members of the Xbox console has declared that Microsoft's hardware ambitions are "dead".

That's according to Laura Fryer, who helped ship the original Xbox console and Xbox 360. Fryer spoke about Microsoft's strategy of releasing Xbox-branded hardware, like the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition, and she didn't pull any punches when delivering her thoughts.

In the video below, Fryer said: "Obviously, as one of the founding members of the Xbox team, I'm not pleased with where things are today. I don't love watching all of the value that I helped create slowly get eroded away. I'm sad because from my perspective, it looks like Xbox has no desire – or literally can't – ship hardware anymore. So, this partnership [with Asus] is about a slow exit from the hardware business completely. Personally, I think Xbox hardware is dead."

Fryer also says that while Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass may seem like a great value proposition, long-term concerns remain about the company's future plans.

"Where are the new hits? What will make people care about the Xbox 25 years from now?" asked Fryer. "Next year marks the 25th anniversary of the Xbox, and I'm sure that they will have some big announcements and plans for honoring the milestone. Maybe next year is the year. Maybe next year is the year that the fog will clear, and all of us will see the beauty in these latest announcements. I guess we'll just have to wait and see…"

Fryer's comments come after Microsoft announced its multi-year partnership with AMD to create new Xbox hardware – though it's unclear whether this means bespoke chips designed specifically for Xbox consoles, or if AMD will just be the brand Microsoft chooses to power its devices.

Despite Microsoft's assurances about creating new hardware, the new Xbox console will definitely veer away from what we're used to. Many are predicting that the console will essentially be a PC in all but name, and will allow users to access other popular digital storefronts like Steam.

An uncertain future for Xbox

Microsoft has continued its controversial strategy of releasing once exclusive games on PS5 and other platforms. Its games also release on PC and console at the same time, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get day one releases as part of their subscription. Microsoft has also deemed devices like a TV, mobile phone, and PC handhelds as being “an Xbox” thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The question is, though, if you can get or access Microsoft's games elsewhere, why would you buy an Xbox? Instead, PS5 or Nintendo Switch 2 will give you the best of both worlds: must-have exclusives and Microsoft first-party games.

Fryer's damning verdict shows it's not only Xbox fans who are concerned about Microsoft's new direction, even if it seems to be generating more revenue in the short-term. It's what the company will do next, and how it will attract users to its new hardware, that remains a mystery.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.