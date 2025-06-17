New Xbox specs will be powered by AMD, says Microsoft (Image credit: Xbox)

🎮 New Xbox console hardware was talked about in an official Microsoft video today

⚙️ The next-gen Xbox news came in a video about Microsoft’s AMD partnership

🙌 This ‘living room’ hardware is in addition to the Xbox ROG Ally X handheld

📆 This is a good indication that a rival to the rumored Sony PS6 is in the pipeline

Not to distract you from our constant Nintendo Switch 2 restock news, but there’s going to be another gaming console to save up for soon. And we’re not talking about Sony’s PSP 2 handheld that just had its specs leak.

Microsoft said the words “next-generation Xbox consoles” in an official Xbox video today featuring the president of Xbox, Sarah Bond, touting its strategic multi-year partnership with AMD to co-engineer silicon across a portfolio of devices.”

She touched on specifics, saying this includes “our next-generation Xbox consoles, in your living room and in your hands.” While the second part, “in your hands,” clearly points to the Asus ROG Ally X handheld we already know about (aka the Xbox handheld), the “in your living room” part points to brand-new Xbox hardware we haven’t seen yet.

New Xbox timeline is further along

Microsoft’s partnership with AMD on a next-gen Xbox isn’t a surprise. It has been working with AMD since the Xbox 360 (the original Xbox, the outlier, ran on an Intel chipset). It’s just newsworthy that the company is already talking about new Xbox hardware. We’re still in the very early stages of receiving PS6 rumors, Sony’s next-gen console that seems further out, even the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Hideaki Nishino, said PS6 is top of mind.

Microsoft’s current Xbox Series X and Series S are being outsold by Sony’s PS5 and PS5 Pro this generation, and the company has shifted to an “Anything is an Xbox” approach to marketing its presence among gaming and non-gaming platforming (like TVs). Many gamers have accused Xbox of giving up and becoming a third-party game publisher.

Whether or not that’s Xbox’s future, Bond said the Xbox brand will continue “delivering an Xbox experience not locked to the Xbox store or tied to one device,” with the goal of allowing gamers to “play the games you want across devices anywhere you want.” It’s just good to know that more first-party Xbox hardware is in the pipeline.