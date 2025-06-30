(Credit: Namco Bandai)

🆕 Bandai Namco will reveal more Nintendo Switch 2 games at its Summer Showcase

👉 Confirmed games include Little Nightmares 3, Everybody's Golf Hot Shots, and Shadow Labyrinth

👀 New game announcements include a My Hero Academia title and updates on Code Vein II and Tekken 8

📆 The event will stream live on July 2 at 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST

If you're wondering what's coming next for Nintendo Switch 2, publisher Bandai Namco is holding a Summer Showcase that will give us more information about several upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 launch games – and possibly some new release dates.

In a teaser for the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase, we see Nintendo Switch games mentioned like Everybody's Golf Hot Shots, Shadow Labyrinth, Little Nightmares 3, and Patapon 1+2 Replay.

Out of the following games, we know that Little Nightmares 3 is getting a dedicated Nintendo Switch 2 version. However, we'll have to see about titles like Everybody's Golf Hot Shots. Hopefully, it'll be improved when running on Switch 2.

During Bandai Namco's Summer Showcase, there will also be a world reveal of a new My Hero Academia game, plus a "gameplay deep dive" for the recently announced Code Vein II, Digimon Story Time Stranger, Death Note Killer Within, and The Blood of Dawnwalker. Expect new Tekken 8 characters to get the spotlight, too.

How to watch the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase

If you'd like to watch the announcements as they happen, the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase begins on Wednesday, July 2, at 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST. You can watch it on Bandai Namco's YouTube or Twitch channels.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.