If you want to expand your collection of Nintendo Switch 2 games on the cheap, GameStop is currently running an excellent promo on a range of titles for Pro members.

GameStop Pro members can buy two Nintendo Switch 2 pre-owned games and get one free. That's a handy offer that includes some of the best Switch 2 games out there.

The Switch 2 titles included in GameStop’s offer are:

That's an enviable set of games you grab if you don't have them already, or you can combine a Switch 2 purchase with any number of other games, including plenty for the OG Switch if you want to keep your collection ticking over.

Mario Kart World, if you didn't pick it up as the Switch 2's pack-in title, is an easy pick for a game to grab, as it completely turns the series on its head by adding an open world mode for the first time, plus some fun new characters.

Cyberpunk 2077 is also one of our favourite Switch 2 games and a popular Switch 2 launch title. It’s also a game that showcases how much more powerful the new console is than the original. This was a game that simply isn’t possible on the original Switch, and the fact it and the Phantom Liberty DLC has made its way to Switch 2 is a feat in itself.

Hitman World of Assassination also falls into the Cyberpunk bracket, bringing a fully-fledged AAA game that existed on other console platforms to Switch 2, allowing you to play through the game's vast levels and seemingly endless possibilities for taking out targets once again. It's some of the best fun you can have.

With this offer, you could also pick up copies of original Switch games that have received Switch 2 upgrades, whether they be paid or free. Options here include Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Party Jamboree, which bring enhancements that take advantage of Switch 2's new features and power.

