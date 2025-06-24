🆕 Microsoft has unveiled the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition headset, priced at $399.99, featuring a custom Xbox Carbon Black and Velocity Green design with 128GB of storage

Surprising no one, Microsoft has officially unveiled its Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition headset. It's the first limited edition Quest headset, and part of Microsoft's plan to expand Xbox Cloud Gaming to more devices.

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition costs $399.99 (that's $100 more than the standard Meta Quest 3S) and features a custom Xbox Carbon Black and Velocity Green design with 128GB of storage.

The bundle also includes matching Touch Plus controllers, a limited-edition Xbox Wireless Controller, an Elite Strap, 3 months of Meta Horizon Plus and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is available today from Best Buy and Meta.com but quantities are "extremely limited" according to Microsoft. Once they're gone, they're gone.

Whether or not you should rush out to buy the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is another question. While I was impressed with the more affordable headset in my Meta Quest 3S review, Xbox Cloud Gaming isn't the best, in my experience.

Yes, the idea of playing on a massive screen is certainly appealing. But Xbox Cloud Gaming's resolution and subpar image quality don't mix well with the Meta Quest 3S's lenses. Even with the higher resolution Meta Quest 3, you'll still be hampered of Xbox Cloud Gaming's lower resolution.

Microsoft's cloud gaming service lags behind the likes of Nvidia GeForce Now and Sony's PlayStation Plus Cloud Streaming when it comes to image quality, which is frustrating considering how long it's been in beta.

Still, if you're a big Xbox fan and want a VR headset that matches your current setup, $399.99 may be tempting.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.