A Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition might be arriving very soon, as substantial evidence has leaked early.

According to a combination of leaks, photos of the special headset has been shared on X (thanks, Zuby_Tech), which shows the Meta Quest 3S with a black design and green trim. An Xbox logo is also present in the top middle of the device.

In addition, according to a source from Game Sandwich, the device may be available for purchase on June 24 – or tomorrow, at the time of writing. They say the black and green headset will come with matching accessories, as well as an Xbox Wireless controller – also indicated on the box – and an Elite Strap.

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition has basically been confirmed. (Credit: Zuby_Tech)

It'll also come with three months of Game Pass Ultimate, and be priced at $399, while having the same 128GB of storage as the standard Meta Quest 3S. That price would make it $100 more than the standard version, which seems somewhat reasonable considering the cost of the accessories involved.

In our Meta Quest 3S review, we said: “I’ve remained skeptical of VR since its conception, but the Meta Quest 3S has changed my mind. The affordable price point is the Quest 3S’ biggest strength – allowing it to reach the mass market adoption VR so desperately needs. But the technology has also matured significantly in recent years that make virtual reality and mixed reality more engaging than ever.”

An official announcement that Microsoft and Meta were collaborating on a special Xbox-branded Quest first came to light in April 2024 (thanks, The Verge), although with no further information has been given since.

It also comes after further collaboration that Microsoft was bringing Windows 11 to Meta Quest headsets late last year. Microsoft also introduced Xbox Cloud Gaming to the headset in late 2023.

The introduction of Xbox Cloud Gaming on the Quest headsets allows Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to stream games on a massive 2D screen in VR at 1080p resolution and 60fps frame rate as part of Microsoft's wider plans to bring the Xbox platform to virtually every device that can play games – VR headsets, TVs, phones and so on.

Microsoft recently revealed it was teaming up with Asus to develop an Xbox handheld. There are two models for gamers to choose from: the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and the Asus ROG Xbox Ally. Both are due out later this year.

