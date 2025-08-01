📈 Nintendo Switch 2 sales surpassed six million units within seven weeks of launch, despite stock shortages

😮 Mario Kart World sold 5.63 million units since June 5, achieving a remarkable attach rate among Switch 2 owners

💰 Nintendo plans to release a new Switch 2 bundle featuring Pokémon Legends: Z-A for $499 on October 16

🔜 Upcoming Switch 2 titles include Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Drag x Drive, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

Nintendo has shared official Switch 2 sales figures – and they're even better than many predicted.

Nintendo revealed that Switch 2 has surpassed six million units sold. To be clear, the figure was 5.82m units by June 30, but it will have since blown past that number. That's an astonishing feat, especially as the console hasn't been in stock for most of that time. It also means the Switch 2 is the fastest-selling console of all time by some margin.

Nintendo also shared that Mario Kart World has sold 5.63 million units since June 5. That means almost every Switch 2 owner has a copy of Mario Kart World, which is a crazy attach rate, even though a bundle was available.

Mario Kart World still has a long way to go if it’s to beat the best-selling Switch game of all time, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which has sold 68.86 million units to date. Still, it's off to a fantastic start.

Nintendo is set to launch another Switch 2 bundle on October 16. It'll offer a Nintendo Switch 2 Pokemon Legends: Z-A console bundle for $499, saving consumers $20.

Switch 2 owners can also look forward to Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Drag x Drive, Kirby Star Allies Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, and several third-party titles.

During its financial results, Nintendo said: "For Nintendo Switch 2, we will aim to invigorate the platform and expand the user base by conveying the unique appeal of the hardware, including its improved performance and newly added features, and by continuing to introduce new titles that can leverage that appeal to the fullest."

Have you picked up a Switch 2 yet? Check out our extensive Nintendo Switch 2 review to see why we deem it to be Nintendo's best console yet.

Up next: Donkey Kong Bananza criticism turns out to be a hidden feature

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.