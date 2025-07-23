Nintendo Switch 2 console bundled with Pokémon Legends: Z-A is now on sale (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

🛍️ Live: Pre-orders for the Switch 2 console bundled with Pokémon Legends: Z-A

🏬 Stores: Best Buy , Target , and GameStop are live. No Walmart and Amazon yet

📆 You’ll have to wait for October 16, when the console bundle and game launch

🏎️ In the meantime, there’s a Switch 2 console with Mario Kart World restock

💰 At $499, Switch 2 with Pokémon Legends saves you $20 (the game alone is $70)

💸 But the Switch 2 with Mario Kart World saves you $30 (the game alone is $80)

The Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 console bundle may be worth waiting for if you don’t fancy Mario Kart. As of press time, there’s a Switch 2 restock with Mario Kart World currently in stock at Best Buy and Target, and, at times, through Walmart, but it’s not Pokémon.

Pre-orders for Switch 2 bundled with Pokémon Legends: Z-A just launched at Best Buy, Target, and GameStop, allowing you to pre-purchase the console and the first Switch 2 Pokémon game ahead of its October 16, 2025, release date. It’ll save you $20, since the Switch 2 Edition of the game is priced at $70.

Nintendo announced that Switch 2 Pokémon Legends pre-orders would launch today, July 23, but a few stores in the US have already set their pre-order pages live. They may not “sell out” today, but if the console and game are being delivered on a first-come, first-served basis, you may want to reserve it right now.

The better deal is the one on the right (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

The Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle is a better deal

Technically, the Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World is a better deal by $10. Nintendo is pricing Mario Kart World at $80 as a standalone game.

So, if you were going to buy both of these Switch 2 games, you’re better off buying the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for $499 and Pokémon Legends: Z-A for $70. Plus, the Switch 2 Pokémon Legends A-Z bundle doesn’t launch until October 16, so you won’t have to wait to start playing the best Switch 2 games, including Donkey Kong Bananza.

This will be the system you get on October 16 (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

It isn’t a limited-edition Switch 2 Pokémon console

One thing to clarify: the Nintendo Switch 2 console with Pokémon Legends: Z-A isn’t one of those limited-edition systems. Nothing is different here except for the snazzy box.

That said, I’m sure Nintendo will launch special edition Switch 2 consoles in the future. The original Switch 1 had ten limited-edition consoles, the Switch Lite had three, and the Switch OLED had five. That’s a total of 18 limited-edition consoles in eight years, and four of them were Pokémon-themed video game systems. It’s only a matter of time.