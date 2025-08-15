🇩🇪 Gamescom 2025 runs from August 20 to August 24 in Cologne, Germany

📆 The main Gamescom Opening Night Live show starts at 11am PT / 2pm ET . 8pm CEST on August 19

👀 Expect more details on Resident Evil Requiem and hopefully a release date, price and pre-order date for the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X

👉 There are other presentations streaming throughout the week

Gamescom is back for 2025 and begins next week in Cologne, Germany, on August 20. As with Summer Games Fest back in June, it's another big video games industry trade show, although it lacks as many livestream showcases as SFG.

However, Gamescom is also open to the public and trade folk, with the event opening its doors on August 20 and running through August 24. Attendees will be able to go hands-on with the latest games, and press can chat to developers and publishers.

We've rounded up what you can expect from this year's Gamescom 2025 event, as well as where you can watch every presentation and the full schedule we know so far.

How to watch Gamescom 2025

The main Gamescom show, Gamescom Opening Night Live, falls under the stewardship of Geoff Keighley – the man behind Summer Games Fest – and acts as the bridge between Summer Games Fest in June and The Game Awards in December.

We already know some small tidbits about what's coming, including news on both Resident Evil Requiem and the World of Warcraft Midnight expansion.

The show is set to start at 8pm CEST on August 19, but here are the other time zones you might want:

11am PT, August 19 (Los Angeles)

2pm ET, August 19 (New York)

7pm BST, August 19 (London)

3am JST, August 20 (Tokyo)

4am AEST, August 20 (Sydney)

Gamescom 2025: what to expect

As well as the main Opening Night Live event on the Wednesday evening, there are multiple other events going on across the four days.

For instance, Microsoft is hosting an Xbox broadcast across two days of the event There are also three days of streams from Bethesda, news from Ubisoft on the next steps for The Division 2, and the latest edition of the Future Games Show.

We’re expecting to get the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X pre-order date, release date and price from Microsoft, as attendees will be able to go hands-on with the portable.

Gamescom 2025: schedule and start times

Alongside the Opening Night Live showcase, there is plenty more to get stuck into, as you'll see below. We’ll embed videos below once they become available.

Gamescom Opening Night Live - August 19

Watch on Twitch YouTube

Time 8pm CEST / 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST

Xbox @ gamescom Day 1 - August 20

Watch on YouTube, Twitch

Time: 3pm CEST / 7am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST

Future Games Show - August 20

Watch on: Twitch | YouTube

Time 8pm CEST / 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST

Xbox @ gamescom Day 2 - August 20

Watch on YouTube, Twitch

Time: 3pm CEST / 7am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST

Awesome Indies - August 21

Watch on Twitch

Time: 6pm CEST / 9am PT / 11am ET / 5pm BST

Bethesda - August 22

Watch on Twitch

No specific times given as yet.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.