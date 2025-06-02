(Credit: Summer Game Fest)

☀️ Summer Game Fest 2025 runs from June 6-8, featuring panels on AAA and indie games across various platforms

📆 The main live show starts at 5pm ET/2pm PT on Friday, streamed on YouTube and Twitch via The Game Awards' channels

🙏 Expect "spectacular new video game announcements, surprises, and reveals" from over 60 partners, including 505 Games, PlayStation, and Square Enix

👉 Highlights include Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Arc Raiders, Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, and Chrono Odyssey.

Summer Game Fest is back for 2025, with Geoff Keighley's mega games event taking place in the first weekend of June.

Over three days from June 6-8, you can expect a far-reaching range of panels that covers everything from big AAA titles to indie games across a variety of platforms.

Here, we've rounded up what you can expect from this year's Summer Game Fest 2025 event, as well as where you can watch it and the full schedule we know so far.

How to watch Summer Game Fest 2025

The main Summer Game Fest live show, as with previous years, is a two-hour marathon of announcements and exciting reveals, and starts at 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 10pm BST / 11pm CEST on the Friday.

The livestream is available on YouTube and Twitch on The Game Awards' channels.

Summer Game Fest 2025: what to expect

According to the organizers, the main show promises “spectacular new video game announcements, surprises and reveals”, which marks a change from last year's festival that came with downplayed expectations from Keighley before the announcements.

With over 60 partners revealed for the event including 505 Games, PlayStation and Square Enix, it makes sense to expect some large announcements from this year's iteration. We're potentially expecting titles such as Embark Studios' Arc Raiders to make an appearance, and CD Projekt Red to shine more of a light on Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2.

In addition, we already know there will be an extended look at Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, with Hideo Kojima and team taking to the stage in a special panel, and that games such as Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and Chrono Odyssey will be making an appearance, too.

Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule & start times

There’s more than just one show during Summer Game Fest. Along with the main event, there are also conferences from Xbox, Devolver Digital and more to look forward to as well as many more.

Check out the full Sumer Game Fest schedule events so you don’t miss a thing.

Summer Game Fest - June 6

Watch on YouTube or Twitch

Time: 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST / 11pm CEST

Day of the Devs - June 7

Watch on YouTube or Twitch.

Time: 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 12am BST / 1am CEST

Devolver Digital - June 7

Watch on YouTube or Twitch.

Time: 5pm PT / 8pm ET / 1am BST / 2am CEST

Saturday 7th June

Wholesome Direct - June 7

Watch on YouTube or Twitch.

Time: 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST

Women-Led Games - June 7

Watch on YouTube or Twitch

Time: 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST

Latin American Games Showcase - June 7

Watch on YouTube or Twitch

Time: 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST

South East Asian Games Showcase - June 7

Watch on YouTube or Twitch.

Time: 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST

Green Games Showcase - June 7

Watch on YouTube or Twitch

Time: 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST

Future Games Show Summer Showcase - June 7

Watch on YouTube or Twitch

Time: 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST

Frosty Games Fest - June 7

Watch on YouTube or Twitch

Time: 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 12am BST / 1am CEST

Xbox Games Showcase & The Outer Worlds 2 Direct - June 8

Watch on YouTube or Twitch.

Time: 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST

PC Gaming Show - June 8

Watch on YouTube or Twitch.

Time: 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST

Death Stranding 2 Game Premiere - June 9

Watch on YouTube

Time: 7pm PT / 10pm PT / 3am BST / 4am CEST

Why should you watch Summer Game Fest?

If you’re interested in the next wave of PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC games, the Summer Game Fest is a great way to find out what’s coming next. It’s always fun to be part of the excitement and conversations that take place, too, and there are usually more than a few surprises that make it worth watching.

