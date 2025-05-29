💰 The Switch 2 Killswitch case comes in two options: the essential kit for $59.95 and the travel kit for $79.95

📆 Orders open on June 2, with reservations available for $3. Reservation holders will receive their orders by June 30, while others may have to wait until July

👏 The case lets you detach the Joy-Con 2, enhances ergonomics, preserves OEM cooling, and is compatible with the updated kickstand for tabletop mode

👍 Individual components, such as Game Card Holders or Skins, can be purchased separately

Reserve the Switch 2 Killswitch

If you've had your eye on dbrand's Switch 2 Killswitch case, you may be wondering when you can get your hands on it and how much it'll cost.

The company recently provided a comprehensive update on Reddit and generally it's all positive news. dbrand has said everything is "going to be ready on time" and that the only thing left to do is a final round of quality control testing on retail hardware.

The company expects it to be a "massive launch", and it's pulling out "all the stops" to produce as much stock as possible. If you’re interested in dbrand’s upcoming Switch 2 accessory, here's everything you need to know about the Switch 2 Killswitch case, including that all-important price and release date.

Switch 2 Killswitch price

The Switch 2 Killswitch case follows the same pricing structure as the rest of the Killswitch line. There are two options available: the essential kit for $59.95 and the travel kit for $79.95. Here's what each kit includes:

ESSENTIAL KIT:

Killswitch Case

Dock Adapter

Skin

TRAVEL KIT:

Killswitch Case

Dock Adapter

Skin

Travel Cover

Game Card Holder

Stick Grips

You can also purchase individual components separately if you'd rather get an essential kit and then purchase Game Card Holders or a new Skin for your system in the future.

Switch 2 Killswitch release date

Orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 Killswitch open on June 2, and orders will be sorted into two priorities: those who have a reservation and those who do not. You can reserve the Switch 2 Killswitch case for $3.

For reservation holders, orders will start shipping in the second half of June and dbrand says it's confident that "every single reservation-based order will leave our warehouse before June is over". That makes the Switch 2 Killswitch release date hard to pin down, but those who reserved the case should receive it before July 1, 2025. If you haven't reserved a unit, your order likely won't ship until July.

Switch 2 Killswitch features

Want to know what separates the Switch 2 Killswitch case from the competition? Well, perhaps most excitingly, you can detach the Joy-Con 2 controllers even when the Killswitch is attached. The case also makes the Joy-Con 2 more ergonomic, with a design that should feel more comfortable to hold for long periods.

If that wasn't enough to convince you, the Switch 2 Killswitch case also features a custom-built adapter that preserves OEM cooling so you can turn your dock into a display stand for the console – and crucially, you don't have to keep taking the case on and off.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Killswitch case is also compatible with the console's updated kickstand, so tabletop mode isn't restricted either. You can see why the Killswitch case is shaping up to be one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories.

Reserve your Switch 2 Killswitch now

Remember, if you want to get your Nintendo Switch 2 Killswitch before July, you'll need to reserve the case. It costs $3 to do so, which is deducted from the $59.95 essential kit or and the travel kit for $79.95. Just make sure you enter your Reservation ID in the coupon field during checkout.

Up next: Every Nintendo Switch 2 game with GameShare support

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.