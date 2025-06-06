😅 The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller features a 3.5mm headphone jack that requires a system update to function

👂 Users may find the controller's headphone volume too low due to the default 'Lower Maximum Headphone Volume' safety setting

📈 Disabling this setting in the system settings' 'Audio' submenu significantly increases volume output

🎶 The controller delivers impressive audio performance, even with high-demand headphones like the Beyerdynamic TYGR 300 R

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller now includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. And rather hilariously, it needs an update before it can function. Ah, the joys of modern-day gaming.

However, aside from that quirk, being able to connect a wired headset to the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is a blessing. Just like with the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 controllers, it's a convenience that has been sorely missing from the original Switch Pro Controller. But finally, after eight years, we now have the same luxury on Switch 2.

It is possible, however, that you might find the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller's volume too low. Even at max volume – which can be adjusted by holding down the Home button and accessing the quick menu – I felt like I wasn't getting enough power from the Switch 2 Pro Controller to do my headphones justice. But thankfully, there is an easy fix.

Head into the Nintendo Switch 2 system settings and scroll down until you see the 'Audio' submenu. Keep scrolling down until you see 'Lower Maximum Headphone Volume'. This is turned on by default to protect your hearing, but it's a safety feature you'll want to override.

Here's the culprit.

Turning it off will prompt a stern warning from Nintendo: "Be careful of the volume when using headphones. Do not use headphones to listen at high volume levels for long periods due to high sound pressure and hearing damage risk. Keep the volume at a level at which you can hear your surroundings. Consult a doctor if you experience symptoms such as buzzing in the ears."

Okay, Nintendo. Chill.

While this feature is helpful if children are playing with the Switch 2, most adults can be trusted to manage their volume levels. Turning off 'Lower Maximum Headphone Volume' results in a substantial increase in volume, allowing you to crank the audio up to your liking.

Even when using my trusty Beyerdynamic TYGR 300 R open-back headphones, which demand a lot of power, the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller delivered more than enough volume for me to be satisfied. I even had a nudge or two to spare on the volume slider.

That's impressive, to be honest, as I've found the PS5 DualSense controller can't power the TYGR 300 R, even at max volume. So yeah, well done Nintendo.

I'll be writing a comprehensive Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller review in the near future. But here's a spoiler: it might be one of the best controllers I've ever used. At least, at this price bracket. More on that soon.

