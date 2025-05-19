(Credit: The Shortcut)

Nintendo has sent out an email to those looking to pre-order a Switch 2 from the My Nintendo Store. And it’s a fairly positive update, all things considered.

The good news is that anyone who has registered their interest in purchasing a Switch 2 from the My Nintendo Store are still in the queue to purchase, and invitations are continuing to go out periodically.

Nintendo will keep sending out invites until all eligible registrants have had an opportunity to purchase (as they become available). However, due to the high number of registrations, Nintendo can’t provide an exact date or timing on when you may receive an invitation. Keep an eye on your inbox, then.

You’ll also need to meet Nintendo’s pre-order requirements, which includes having an active Nintendo Switch Online account for 12 months, logging over 50 hours of playtime, and being signed up for marketing/data sharing.

A member from The Shortcut's Substack chat shared the details of Nintendo's email. (Credit: Jim Daulton)

Nintendo also shared what a Switch 2 pre-order invite will look like in your inbox to avoid any confusion and to prevent phishing emails from catching people out. The invitation will come from no-reply@noa.nintendo.com. Make sure to add this email to your safe sender list so it doesn’t end up in your inbox’s Junk, Spam, or Promotions folder.

The subject line will include “It’s your time to purchase”. Remember: you’ll have 72 hours to complete your purchase from when you receive the email, so don’t hang around!

The My Nintendo Store pre-order update will give many fresh hope that they’ll be able to secure the console before June 5. In the UK, the console is still available to pre-order, suggesting the stock shortage we saw with the PS5 and Xbox Series X won’t happen again. Nintendo has also said it’s confident it will meet pre-order demand and that stock will be available during the holidays.

The Switch 2 has been relatively easy to get in the UK. (Credit: The Shortcut)

Other retailers to watch for a Switch 2 pre-order

While the My Nintendo Store could still be a great option to get a Switch 2 pre-order, GameStop is another retailer that recently announced it will have more Switch 2 stock in-store and also online.

The new console will be available to pre-order in-store on June 4 at 3pm local time, just ahead of the June 5 midnight pick-up time (thanks, Jake Randall). You’ll also have a chance of purchasing the Switch 2 online on June 5 at 12am ET / June 4 at 9pm PT, according to GameStop. However, GameStop’s online store has been known to restock early.

Expect stock to be extremely limited as the fine print says “available while supplies last”. You’ll also have to contend with GameStop’s less than reliable website if you’re searching for a Switch 2 pre-order online. Still, it’s another opportunity to get the Nintendo Switch 2 if you haven’t already.

Best Buy is also one retailer to watch ahead of June 5. The retailer notified customers that "most stores" will have a limited inventory of systems, games and accessories for purchase during late-night store openings on Thursday, 6/5/25 at 12:01 am ET.

(Credit: The Shortcut)

Customers who attend one of the participating Best Buy stores in person can pick up the console and a free Nintendo collectible (while stocks last). Unfortunately, you're likely to be stuck in a queue as others will be trying their luck on launch day, so check out our links to these US stores between now and June 5 to avoid standing in line.

How to get a Switch 2 pre-order

